Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 24, 2021

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/23/21 00:32 CFS21-07034 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/23/21 01:25 CFS21-07035 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 244TH ST10/23/21 08:48 CFS21-07037 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 462ND AVE WENTWORTH10/23/21 11:29 CFS21-07038 Trespass Assistance Given SDGFP 229TH ST10/23/21 11:40 CFS21-07039 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S UNION AVE MADISON10/23/21 11:54 CFS21-07040 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/23/21 12:29 CFS21-07041 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 453RD AVE10/23/21 13:02 CFS21-07042 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON10/23/21 14:02 CFS21-07043 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON10/23/21 14:34 CFS21-07044 Property Found Report Taken LCSO SUNSET HARBOR MAD10/23/21 16:12 CFS21-07046 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/23/21 16:17 CFS21-07047 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON10/23/21 18:02 CFS21-07048 Medical Completed/Settled by Phone S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH10/23/21 19:35 CFS21-07049 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON10/23/21 19:50 CFS21-07050 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON10/23/21 20:15 CFS21-07051 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON10/23/21 20:43 CFS21-07052 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 8110/23/21 20:53 CFS21-07053 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON10/23/21 20:57 CFS21-07054 Drugs Arrest LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON10/23/21 20:58 CFS21-07055 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON10/23/21 21:05 CFS21-07056 Animal Other Information/Administrative BAY RD MADISON10/23/21 23:45 CFS21-07057 Suspicious Smell/Odor 449TH AVE RAMONATotal Records: 22