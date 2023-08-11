Summit League officials, in partnership with Midco Sports, announced the creation of the Summit League Network, a digital streaming platform that will showcase hundreds of regular-season and postseason tournament contests.
In addition, a three-year agreement with CBS Sports Network has been signed, boosting the profile of The Summit League by providing more nationally televised basketball games.
"The Summit League is ecstatic to announce a new relationship with CBS Sports and an expanded partnership with Midco. This is a historic moment for the league, and these relationships will give fans a better experience to consume Summit League content, with more national exposure on CBS Sports Network and enhanced digital content through Midco," said Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton.
The Summit League Network will provide a centralized platform to watch broadcasts of regular-season home games featuring all nine current league members, as well as conference championship events not selected for broadcast by national television/linear partners. SLN is powered by the Midco Sports Plus app, which is available in mobile/tablet apps (iOS and Android), connected TV device apps (AppleTV, FireTV and Roku) and a web-based browser interface at MidcoSportsPlus.com.
SLN will be a subscription-based, one-stop shop for all Summit League digital content and serve as the exclusive streaming home for live and on-demand coverage of the member institutions. Fans can expect more than 600 live events to be streamed through SLN on the Midco Sports Plus app each year.
Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79.99 for a year. Current Midco Sports Plus customers will see their rate increase in September.
As a result of this extended partnership, video streaming of South Dakota State University athletic events through Jackrabbits All-Access at GoJacks.com has now ceased. Video streaming of Jackrabbit football (Midco Sports Plus and/or ESPN+), wrestling (FloWrestling) and equestrian (YouTube) will continue under current partnerships not affiliated with The Summit League.
Free audio streaming of all SDSU football, men's basketball and women's basketball, plus select baseball and softball games, will continue to be available through Jackrabbits All-Access.
Starting with the upcoming basketball season, CBS Sports Network will televise at least six Summit League regular-season men's basketball games with an opportunity to add an additional six men's or women's games. The schedule of regular-season contests to air on CBS Sports Network will be released in the fall.
CBS Sports Network will televise select games during the 2024 Summit League Basketball Championships. The Women's Championship semifinals and final along with the Men's Championship final will air on CBS Sports Network in the traditional tournament slots. This is the first time that the semifinals will be televised nationally.
Both Summit League finals in 2025 and 2026 will be televised by CBS Sports Network with the men's and women's semifinals in those years having the potential to be televised based on scheduling availability.