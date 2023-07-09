Madison tennis camp set for July 17 Jul 9, 2023 Jul 9, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison High School boys tennis team will be hosting a summer camp that’s scheduled to start on July 17 and run until July 27. Camp days are Monday, Wednesdays and Thursdays.The cost is $25 per participant. Grades 9-12 will have their session from 7-8 a.m. The time slot for 7-8 graders will be 8-9 a.m. The time slot for 5th- and 6th-graders is scheduled for 9-10 a.m.For any further questions regarding the camp, contact the boys tennis coach Cooper McDermott at cooper.mcdermott@trojans.dsu.edu. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kesteloot Excavation purchases Wenk Foods building for future headquarters Name released in fatal accident on Lake Madison Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend New ORR administrators look forward to unified front Man charged after South Dakota man's decomposing body found sticking out of garment bag Former Madison teacher reflects on 1st year as principal County passes $2.8 million property tax increase Jessi Giles bringing FCA basketball camp to Madison Ramona parade attracts hundreds of visitors From back yard to college baseball, Dawson Mork excited for next chapter at DSU Follow us Facebook Twitter