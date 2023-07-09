The Madison High School boys tennis team will be hosting a summer camp that’s scheduled to start on July 17 and run until July 27. Camp days are Monday, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $25 per participant. Grades 9-12 will have their session from 7-8 a.m. The time slot for 7-8 graders will be 8-9 a.m. The time slot for 5th- and 6th-graders is scheduled for 9-10 a.m.