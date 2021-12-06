Santa Claus was seen in Ramona on Sunday. According to Kim Hyland of the Ramona-based group MORE (Make Oldham Ramona Excellent), Santa showed up at the group’s Christmas party hosted at Ramona High School.
“He came in and sat down with a large bag of gifts for all the children that he gave away as he listened intently to what they wanted under the tree this year,” said Hyland.
Hyland is part of the fund-raising committee for MORE, but by day she is the high school secretary for Oldham-Ramona School.
Hyland and MORE Secretary Rebecca Hanson worked in partnership with the girls’ athletic department to put on this year’s “Christmas in Ramona” event.
“Our main goal is to bring the community together, and from there, we’re able to help raise funds for whatever might be needed within the schools. The funds raised from events this year will pay for the Dakota Children’s Theater to come to Ramona, in addition to scholarships, the Teacher’s Apple program and athletics,” said Hanson.
Aside from the surprise visit from Santa, the Lebahn Family Train made an appearance. Almost eerie without tracks, the train lit the night sky in spectacular form, decorated from front to back.
Families enjoyed crafting tables, a meal and a sense of community after COVID-19 and a snowstorm canceled the last couple of events.
“It’s a bit nerve-wracking, you know. You do all this work and get set up and hope everyone will show up when the doors open.
“We’re so pleased Ramona residents came out this evening.