Squeals of laughter from delighted children and tiny piglets filled the auditorium of Madison Elementary School Friday afternoon. During the first school-wide assembly in over a year, chants of “Kiss the pig! Kiss the pig!” echoed raucously.
Inspired by the childrens’ book, “Our Principal Promised to Kiss a Pig- if students read 10,000 books,” the Madison Elementary Parent Teacher Organization decided to bring the book to life. What began as an interactive way to engage students for National Read Across America Day, and raise some money, turned into a communitywide mission, landing Principal Janel Guse’s lipsticked mouth on an adorable, squealing little piglet, and over 10,000 books read by MES students.
Not long after, Guse announced that teachers from each grade would have to share her fate. Students were red with laughter as each grade eagerly listened to find out if their teacher’s name would be drawn from a hat to “kiss the pig.” By the end of the assembly, not one, but three little piglets were covered in lipstick. The piglets were brought in by Jenna and Justin Baumberger, who have two students that attend MES.
The PTO had set out to raise $500 by combining Penny Wars and the Kiss a Pig contest. Amber Schmidt of the PTO fundraising committee says she was shocked when the students actually raised a landmark total of $8,008.11 during the week.
“We had hoped to maybe raise $500 dollars,” Schmidt said, “but these kids ... Wow!”
The money raised will go towards an end of the year party, inflatables and fun.