MADISON HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS are competing in their last round of marching band competitions this fall. Among them are (left) Elijah Olson, Madora Mott, Makira Wrage, Katie Sewell, Alexandra Gutierrez, Ronan Wicks, Enoch Martin, Abby Allen, Alex Collins, Hannah Eckert and Jennie Fiedler. Lillian Tolley and Braxton Bender are not pictured.
Competing on Saturday in a four-state band competition, the Spirit of Madison gained recognition for citizenship, good conduct, cooperation and friendliness.
The Madison High School marching band received the Spirit of the Festival Award at the 34th Annual Festival of Bands competition held in Sioux Falls. Members of the festival committee select the winner of that award.
The festival, which is hosted by five Sioux Falls high schools, draws together bands from South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. More than 40 bands compete annually.
The day began with the parade competition at 8 a.m. This was followed by the preliminary field competition at 10:15 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. Madison competed in Class AA, placing third in the parade competition and fifth in the field competition.
Band director Terrence Kenney said the band received a score of 61.25 and came in just .05 behind fourth-place West Central.
“This was the Spirit’s best performance yet,” he said. “They keep building up more energy with each show and have consistently been adding new things to their show.”
He indicated the band looked better on Saturday than they have at previous shows, and he expects them to have an even better performance at the Dutchmen Field Competition in Orange City, Iowa, on Oct. 9.