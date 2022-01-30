The third week of the 2022 legislative session ended with a large number of bills being introduced, so we will be busier in the coming weeks. A total of 267 House bills and 168 Senate bills have been introduced.
House Joint Resolution 5001 would authorize S.D. to submit an application for a convention of states which could limit the power of the federal government under Article V of the United States Constitution.
It passed out of the House State Affairs Committee on Monday with a 7-5 vote after hearing about an hour of testimony from South Dakota residents and out-of-staters. It was then heard on the House floor Tuesday afternoon and was sent over to the Senate with a 39-30 vote.
This resolution has been brought before the legislative body several times over the years. There are strong opinions and good points to be made on both sides of this issue. It is clear that the federal government is spending more than we can ever repay and that is a great concern to all South Dakotans.
We had been hearing and voting on our fair share of cannabis bills last week. HB1004 prohibits cardholder of medical cannabis and passed the full the House with a vote of 41-20. It now moves on to the Senate for their consideration. HB1057, which would prohibit the transfer of cannabis between medical cardholders and HB1058, which would revise available forms of medical cannabis products, both failed on the floor Thursday. There are two more proposed bills, HB1094 that deals with use of cannabis in a drug free zone and 1095 that would allow a local government to prevent a medical cannabis establishment from operating in its jurisdiction. Several committees will continue to hear marijuana related bills throughout the coming weeks.
A bill I proposed was heard in the House Heath and Human Services Committee. The proposed bill would allow for unexpired, unopened prescription drugs and medical supplies to be donated and redistributed by participating pharmacies to those in need. It also requires the State Board of Pharmacy to keep an updated electronic inventory of these donations. Proponent testimony was provided by the interim secretary for the state’s Department of Health Joan Adam, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy Kari Shanard-Koenders. There was no opposition to the bill and it will be heard on the House floor next week.
To keep yourself updated with what happens in any of this session’s committee meetings, make sure to go to the South Dakota Legislature website. You can review each meeting’s agenda and track any bills that you are interested in. To listen to any committee meeting or chamber, click on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting icon by the scheduled meeting.
Thank you for commenting on bills and issues that interest you at marli.wiese@sdlegislature.gov. I appreciate hearing from you.