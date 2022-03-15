Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/14/22 01:13 CFS22-01361 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

03/14/22 07:27 CFS22-01362 Motorist Assist Assistance Given LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

03/14/22 10:19 CFS22-01363 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

03/14/22 10:22 CFS22-01364 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS NE 3RD ST MADISON

03/14/22 10:55 CFS22-01366 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED

03/14/22 11:00 CFS22-01367 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON

03/14/22 11:32 CFS22-01368 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD

03/14/22 13:19 CFS22-01370 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

03/14/22 13:44 CFS22-01371 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

03/14/22 13:57 CFS22-01372 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

03/14/22 14:48 CFS22-01373 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 10TH ST MADISON

03/14/22 16:12 CFS22-01375 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1st St MADISON

03/14/22 16:47 CFS22-01376 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 239TH ST MADISON

03/14/22 17:21 CFS22-01377 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

03/14/22 20:18 CFS22-01379 Motorist Assist Arrest LCSO MADISON

03/14/22 20:57 CFS22-01380 MVA Report Taken MPD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

03/14/22 23:52 CFS22-01381 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD SE 12 ST MADISON

Total Records: 17