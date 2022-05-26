For the first time in two years, the Madison Aquatic Center will be open for the summer. The pool will open on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the mayor at 12:50 p.m.
The outdoor swimming pool was closed in 2020 because of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then again in 2021 because of mechanical issues that required the pool to be inoperable for an extended period of time.
One challenge those in charge had to face recently was the lack of lifeguards.
Community Center Director Gene Wockenfuss pinpoints two reasons why it has been a struggle to find lifeguards. One reason is that since the pandemic, employers nationwide have struggled to find workers.
The other reason is that lifeguarding means being out in the hot summer weather and knowing how to save lives. It is not a particularly easy job, he said. Six lifeguards are also required at the pool at all hours of operation.
“It was absolutely a challenge trying to find lifeguards,” Wockenfuss said. “Our goal is 25 lifeguards. We have 18, which is enough to open on limited hours.”
The pool’s limited hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 1-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Some events are still being planned. Party pads are available to rent for parties. There may even be another “Dog Days of Summer” at the end of the summer, where you bring in your dog to swim.
They are also planning an event called “First Friday Free” where those without passes can come in on the first Friday of the month and get into the pool at no charge.
“If it’s any indication, lots of people have been coming to the front desk to ask for pool passes,” Wockenfuss said of peoples’ excitement. “As we progress, business will probably increase as they realize it’s open and start making plans to come.”