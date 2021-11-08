Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest for Lake County:11/07/21 00:41 CFS21-07380 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON11/07/21 01:22 CFS21-07381 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON11/07/21 01:26 CFS21-07382 Animal Other Information/Administrative WEST AVE N MADISON11/07/21 01:38 CFS21-07383 INTOXICATED Unable to Locate LCSO E MAIN ST RAMONA11/07/21 01:12 CFS21-07384 Motorist Assist Arrest MPD 455TH AVE MADISON11/07/21 01:34 CFS21-07385 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON11/07/21 07:07 CFS21-07386 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/07/21 07:21 CFS21-07387 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON11/07/21 07:33 CFS21-07388 Alarm Unable to Locate MPD N FARMER AVE MADISON11/07/21 10:44 CFS21-07390 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH11/07/21 15:40 CFS21-07391 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency 44.013859, -97.106717 HOWARD11/07/21 17:11 CFS21-07392 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 8TH ST MADISON11/07/21 17:40 CFS21-07393 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD11/07/21 18:12 CFS21-07395 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER MADISON11/07/21 18:40 CFS21-07396 MVA Arrest MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON11/07/21 19:58 CFS21-07397 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON11/07/21 20:03 CFS21-07398 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON11/07/21 21:26 CFS21-07399 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON11/07/21 21:43 CFS21-07400 Alarm False Alarm MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON11/07/21 22:36 CFS21-07401 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISONTotal Records: 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Karson Lindblad Law Enforcement Blotter Nancy VanRosendale Oster makes case for consolidating OR, Rutland school districts No arrests made at sobriety checkpoint Friday night Bulldogs are headed for the Dome Mr. and Mrs. King Dorris to speak at Veterans Day program Doug Dooley Moose on the loose herded from South Dakota State campus Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists