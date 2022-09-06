Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson revealed that he can see the writing on the wall when he discussed with county commissioners on Tuesday morning his equipment budget for fiscal year 2023.
County commissioners approved a $10.84 million provisional budget on Tuesday morning, transferring $1.7 million from cash reserves to balance that budget. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported to commissioners the county will have approximately $1.36 million in cash reserves after this has been done.
“I understand our budget is tight,” Nelson told commissioners. “I understand our budget is getting cut. Are we going to have money for lease payments next year? That’s the position I feel like we’re in.”
At the commission’s request, Nelson presented quotes from both John Deere and Caterpillar for a loader and a road grader so commissioners could determine how much to put in the equipment line of the road and bridge budget for next year. Rising maintenance costs for aging equipment has been Nelson’s primary argument in requesting new equipment.
“We could go broke in the maintenance of equipment,” he told commissioners. To illustrate, he provided commissioners with a $17,000 estimate for repairs on a single truck.
Commissioners compared the quotes and asked questions about the lease agreement. In addition, they discussed the $25,000 trade-in allowance Caterpillar was offering for equipment that Nelson indicated the county does not use regularly.
Rather than trade in the equipment, the county could declare it surplus and sell it at auction. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter noted Caterpillar intends to auction the equipment, and wondered aloud whether the county would get more or less than $25,000 by doing so.
When asked, Nelson indicated he would like to see the county allocate funds for three pieces of equipment: a loader, a grader and a pickup. He reminded commissioners that equipment ordered now will not be received for at least a year and said the price could increase.
“It’s not like we’re trading off today. We’re looking into the future,” he stated. “The price could go up another 5% before we get it.”
After much discussion, Commissioner Adam Leighton recommended the county lease John Deere equipment because the lease price is lower, which will make it “more do-able” next year should commissioners need to make even deeper cuts. Commissioners agreed the pickup should be purchased outright.
Because the provisional budget has been published, the commission was required to take formal action to change the equipment line in the budget from $300,000 for fiscal year 2023 to $200,000.
A public hearing will be held on Sept. 20 before the final budget is approved.
Two entities which receive financial support from the county asked commissioners to reconsider their cuts.
Brooke Rollag, executive director for Lake Area Improvement Corporation, asked them to reconsider the cut from $25,000 to $5,000. She reminded commissioners that the only way to increase county revenue is with economic development.
Tammy Miller, CEO of Madison Regional Health System, also asked commissioners to reconsider the cut of $15,000 to the ambulance service. She told commissioners those funds are set aside to help cover replacement costs, not operational costs.
“It’s a critical infrastructure piece in the county,” Miller reported, and compared the ambulance service to local law enforcement. She also noted that MRHS subsidizes the ambulance service with approximately $300,000 per year.
“We cannot, as a private entity, continue to subsidize that kind of loss and purchase new equipment,” she stated, and noted new rigs were necessary to provide quality care.
She suggested the possibility of creating an ambulance district to cover the costs of operating the ambulance service.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson asked if MRHS solicited funds from the city and learned the organization does not. Miller was advised the city has more opportunities for generating revenue than the county.
Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann told Miller the county was not mandated to provide financial support for the ambulance service.
“It may not be mandated, but do we want a county that doesn’t have a certified ambulance service?” Miller replied.