Nels Nelson

Nels Nelson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson revealed that he can see the writing on the wall when he discussed with county commissioners on Tuesday morning his equipment budget for fiscal year 2023.

County commissioners approved a $10.84 million provisional budget on Tuesday morning, transferring $1.7 million from cash reserves to balance that budget. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported to commissioners the county will have approximately $1.36 million in cash reserves after this has been done.