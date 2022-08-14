Despite a student population of only 68, The Rev. Anthony Urban and Principal Cate Luvaas are confident that St. Thomas Catholic School in Madison will continue to bring quality education and caring attitudes to a new year.
The building itself received renovations in the way of new windows, shades and a summer deep clean from the church custodian. In addition, students will be greeted by new interactive white boards called Promethean boards in every classroom.
According to Urban and Luvaas, the small size of the school is anything but a weakness. The average non-preschool class may contain a mere seven students, yet this intimate setting gives educators a chance to provide students with one-on-one attention with relative ease, they said.
Fifth-grade students preparing for the transition to junior high carry the relationships built at St. Thomas with them in future endeavors. This transition can be intimidating, but with practices from St. Thomas as well as springtime orientation and back-to-school nights at the middle school, students can feel comfortable taking the next step in their education, the school officials said.
Joining the St. Thomas staff is kindergarten teacher Nina Maloney. Originally from Chicago, Ill., Maloney graduated with a finance degree from the University of Illinois but became a preschool teacher after having children. She earned her teaching certificate from Dakota State University last year and said she is looking forward to starting her own classroom.
Also joining the staff is third-grade teacher Tammitha Ausmus. Originally from Spokane, Wash., she spent 25 years teaching fourth and fifth grade in Las Vegas, Nev., before retiring to Madison in 2021. According to Ausmus, there’s nothing better than watching students learn, grow and become the best versions of themselves.
Finally, Kathy Welch joins the St. Thomas team in food service. Welch had a 30-year career as a nurse in the Rapid City area before returning to her hometown of Madison to work at the local hospital. She is a St. Thomas graduate and wants to wish all students a blessed and good school year.