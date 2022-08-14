Purchase Access

Despite a student population of only 68, The Rev. Anthony Urban and Principal Cate Luvaas are confident that St. Thomas Catholic School in Madison will continue to bring quality education and caring attitudes to a new year.

The building itself received renovations in the way of new windows, shades and a summer deep clean from the church custodian. In addition, students will be greeted by new interactive white boards called Promethean boards in every classroom.