Zeno Van Erdewyk

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR EMERITUS Zeno Van Erdewyk poses with a picture he took of the June 2 Trooping of the Colour Parade that celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Dakota State University Professor Emeritus Zeno Van Erdewyk understands the importance of the British monarchy better than most. Van Erdewyk has traveled to the U.K. close to 20 times, attended 10 Trooping of the Colour Parades, and even established a student teaching program in the 1970s at The American School in London.

Van Erdewyk said the Queen’s passing on Sept. 8 was not a huge surprise given her age, yet millions in the U.K. and around the world were still impacted by the news. He described how the public viewed her as a charming, delightful and capable grandmother and as someone who was dedicated to her duties until the very end. Van Erdewyk also praised her keen sense of humor and attention to detail.