Dakota State University Professor Emeritus Zeno Van Erdewyk understands the importance of the British monarchy better than most. Van Erdewyk has traveled to the U.K. close to 20 times, attended 10 Trooping of the Colour Parades, and even established a student teaching program in the 1970s at The American School in London.
Van Erdewyk said the Queen’s passing on Sept. 8 was not a huge surprise given her age, yet millions in the U.K. and around the world were still impacted by the news. He described how the public viewed her as a charming, delightful and capable grandmother and as someone who was dedicated to her duties until the very end. Van Erdewyk also praised her keen sense of humor and attention to detail.
The Queen died only two days after swearing in Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the U.K. Van Erdewyk said the Queen was beloved for her caring nature as well as her devotion to God, the people and her family. He added that while she was largely apolitical, the Queen still held weekly meetings with the Prime Minister, having worked alongside 15 of them in her 70-year reign.
Van Erdewyk said the Queen’s state funeral on Monday was perfect, noting that preparations began around 10 years ago. He added that the Queen herself had a significant impact on the planning of the event, something Van Erdewyk believes contributed to its flawless execution.
The procession began at Westminster Abby with a service of thousands of people. An immense choir and various members of royalty were also in attendance as the country began to pay its respects to their beloved monarch.
The Queen’s coffin was crafted from English oak and lined with lead in accordance with British tradition. The lead lining aids with preservation by making the structure airtight, an aspect that is particularly important since it will remain above ground. Following the end of the event, the Queen was laid to rest in Windsor Castle at St. George’s Chapel.
Van Erdewyk has always admired the extravagance and pageantry of the monarchy, and he said the Queen’s funeral left nothing to be desired. While he was unfortunately unable to attend the event, he plans to be back in the U.K. for King Charles III’s coronation.
An official date has not been set, but Van Erdewyk is predicting June 2 of next year as it will coincide with the 70-year anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. Van Erdewyk said that a royal coronation is a timeless affair full of rich history and tradition, and he hopes to add it to the list of amazing things he’s witnessed during his time in the U.K.