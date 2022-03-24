Purchase Access

The Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Rutland media center.

The board will discuss two items: a resolution for a consolidated district opt-out; and a special election for a consolidation/opt-out.

The next regular meeting will be held on April 12 at 5:30 p.m.