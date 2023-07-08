(Editor’s note: This is part 2 of a three-part series about the Lake County Commission dissolving the Planning Commission. Part 1 was an overview of the plan to dissolve the Planning Commission as well as an explanation of the roles of the Planning Commission, County Commission and Board of Adjustment. Part 2 is about the reasons the county commissioners have cited for dissolving the Planning Commission. Part 3 will cover the reactions of Planning Commission members as well as recent conflict between the two boards.)
The Lake County Commission will vote in August on an ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission and give its powers to the County Commission.
In previous meetings, the commissioners and county staff have cited several advantages to transferring the board’s powers.
One advantage to dissolving the Planning Commission, cited by Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust and commissioners, was the cost savings. In 2023, $3,910 was budgeted for the Planning Commission, out of a $10.6 million budget. In a follow-up interview, commissioners stated this money would not go to the Lake County Commission if the Planning Commission were dissolved.
The Lake County Commission is currently working on its 2024 budget and last week passed a $2.8 million opt-out, which is an increase in property taxes, to fund its activities, citing financial strain. In 2023, the commission applied $1.6 million in county savings to balance the budget. The County Commission has made various cuts to the 2024 preliminary budget to save money.
Another reason cited was streamlining the process for applicants who are requesting exceptions to the current zoning ordinances or certain types of permits.
Currently, the Planning Commission meets once per month, and any applications must be submitted a week before the meeting.
“Right now, it takes about one to two months to get through the process, especially if they miss that deadline,” Gust said at a June meeting. “With our short development season here in South Dakota and sometimes people’s lack of planning, it would be a lot easier…for Carrie [zoning officer] to bring these to you as she gets them.”
Without a separate Planning Commission, the Lake County Commission would be able to meet as the Board of Adjustment, which is composed of county commissioners and often acts on the Planning Commission’s recommendations, twice a month instead of once a month.
“That would really speed the process up big-time,” Commissioner Adam Leighton, who is also on the Planning Commission, said at a June meeting.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter said he has heard from multiple people, including contractors, about the challenges of Lake County’s current system.
“In the group today…was a contractor out of Sioux Falls that I know has felt the pain of trying to build in Lake County because of all the extra trips he’s had to make in,” Slaughter said after a July 6 meeting. “Hopefully, this streamlines it for most people.”
Gust also said removing the Planning Commission could reduce legal liability. If an individual was unhappy with a Planning Commission recommendation and the Board of Adjustment’s following action, or if one or both of the boards made a procedural error, the individual could sue both entities. Without a Planning Commission, only one board could be sued.
“Any time you have one board, there’s the chance a mistake can be made, and if you’ve got two boards, then you’ve got twice as many chances a mistake can be made. And we have been sued for zoning issues,” she said.
The Lake County Commission decided to request an ordinance to give the powers of the Planning Commission to the County Commission in the midst of drafting a new comprehensive zoning ordinance.
First District, an organization which represents and assists local governments, began drafting a new zoning ordinance several years ago. This draft was presented to the Lake County Commission and the Planning Commission earlier this year. During two joint meetings, members of both boards went over the ordinance and discussed possible changes.
Reducing the number of joint meetings, which require more individuals to have clear schedules, would be another advantage, Gust said.
“[A representative of] First District said, ‘If this is something we would want to do, it would be easier to do as a separate ordinance, because this whole big process that we’re trying to do to put the comprehensive review in place could be done with one group instead of two groups, one of which wouldn’t be there when it passed’,” Gust said.
Though the plan to get rid of the Planning Commission is coming to fruition now, Commissioners Slaughter and Kelli Wollmann, as well as Gust, said last week that it’s been discussed on and off for years. It has not been a key topic due to First District’s lack of time and the commission’s more time-sensitive duties, Slaughter said. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to it being put on the back burner.
Now that the pandemic has wound down, the commissioners said, First District has had more time to work on the comprehensive zoning ordinance, and the County Commission has had time to consider taking on the Planning Commission’s duties.