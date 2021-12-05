Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/04/21 01:28 CFS21-07922 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

12/04/21 02:03 CFS21-07923 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON

12/04/21 05:48 CFS21-07924 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone GOLF DR WENTWORTH

12/04/21 06:32 CFS21-07925 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.012550, -97.108669

12/04/21 06:36 CFS21-07926 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST

12/04/21 07:53 CFS21-07927 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

12/04/21 09:30 CFS21-07928 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST

12/04/21 09:32 CFS21-07929 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 462ND AVE

12/04/21 10:15 CFS21-07930 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W 243RD ST

12/04/21 10:22 CFS21-07931 911 Hang Up Referred to Partner Agency 44.220518, -96.746614

12/04/21 11:36 CFS21-07932 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON

12/04/21 12:17 CFS21-07933 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/04/21 13:26 CFS21-07934 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

12/04/21 14:20 CFS21-07935 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone

12/04/21 14:31 CFS21-07936 Fire Referred to Partner Agency COLMAN

12/04/21 15:51 CFS21-07937 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/04/21 19:24 CFS21-07938 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

12/04/21 19:25 CFS21-07939 MVA Report Taken MPD W MAIN ST CARTHAGE

12/04/21 20:00 CFS21-07940 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/04/21 20:16 CFS21-07941 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD MADISON

12/04/21 20:55 CFS21-07942 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 2ND ST MADISON

12/04/21 21:37 CFS21-07943 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

12/04/21 21:48 CFS21-07944 Internet Crimes Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

12/04/21 23:10 CFS21-07945 Citizen Assist Patient Transported MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

12/04/21 23:43 CFS21-07946 Traffic Stop LCSO SD HWY 34

Total Records: 25