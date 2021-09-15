Corn stood in the field just days away from harvest as St. Peter on the Prairie hosted its annual fall festival on Sunday afternoon.
Organizers estimate that between 200 and 250 people attended the afternoon event, which included live music, hayrides, vendors and children’s activities. While some people came and went, many came and stayed for the afternoon, according to Charlie Johnson.
“People definitely came out to see other people and be around other people after being cooped up during COVID, but I think they came out for the event, too,” he said.
He noted that Prairie Fest attracted a wide variety of people, including young families with children, grandparents with children, middle- aged couples and older individuals. Some activities, such as hayrides, the inflatables and bubble making, were more popular with children.
The Barn Flies, a country music duo from Flandreau, proved to be popular with everyone.
“Even young kids were moving to the music,” Johnson said.
Event coordinator Melissa Miller agreed that the band proved to be one of the main attractions, adding that they perform extensively throughout the region. Balancing the outdoor activities were vendors and lunch in the basement of the facility. She was pleased with the variety of vendors.
“There were only six of them, but we had a broad selection. We didn’t have any doubling up,” Miller noted.
In looking at the event overall, she thinks people enjoyed the ambiance as much as anything.
“It’s a very laid-back atmosphere, partly because it was outside and part of it was there was no schedule,” she said. Even the hayrides were offered periodically through the afternoon rather than on a schedule.
Johnson said the plan is to hold a fall festival each year on the second Sunday in September. He hopes people begin to plan for the event.
“There’s no putting a price on what a beautiful Sunday afternoon does for making memories,” he stated.