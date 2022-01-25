Traditional seasonal illnesses – cold, flu, strep throat – are contributing as much to student absences as COVID, according to area superintendents.
Last Tuesday, the Rutland School District saw 32 student absences, but the number of positive COVID cases has not topped six, according to Superintendent Brian Brosnahan. He did stipulate that some of those students may have extended the long weekend or been out for another reason, but he also indicated many were ill.
“If they are not getting tested, we don’t know if it’s COVID or not,” he stated, adding, “We’ve have had some other bugs going around the school.”
While not all area schools have the numbers readily available, a similar pattern is seen throughout Lake County.
Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer said that often symptoms students exhibit are similar to COVID, but test results do not come back positive. He used the example of students who are coughing.
“We’ve asked that they test, and quite a few have come back negative,” Fischer said. In some instances, students have been tested several times with the same results.
As with the Rutland School District, Oldham-Ramona saw the highest number of absences last week. Fischer separated out students who were isolating because a family member was positive and those who were absent for reasons other than illness. After doing so, he determined 11 students were out on Wednesday due to illness.
He indicated that while three students were out on Tuesday due to COVID, no students have tested positive since last Wednesday.
At Rutland, two students were out on Tuesday due to COVID.
The Madison Central School District has seen a similar pattern. Last week, the district saw the highest number of new cases on three successive days, according to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.
On Monday, the district had 12 new cases; on Tuesday, 15 new cases; on Wednesday, 21 new cases.
“It’s coming down. We’re still seeing cases, but not the numbers we were seeing in a single day,” Jorgenson said.
Thus far this week, the district has seen four or five new cases daily. Jorgenson didn’t say “knock on wood” in sharing that information, but a desire to see that trend continue and even diminish was evident in his voice.
One by one, Madison schools have gone to Level 2 of the school’s safety plan as the month has progressed. The high school was first on Jan. 11, followed by the middle school on Jan. 14. The elementary school was at Level 2 for the second time during this school year on Jan 18.
“I’m hoping we will get to Level 1 shortly, but the numbers will dictate that,” Jorgenson said.
The high school must have four or fewer students, the middle school three or fewer, and the elementary school five or fewer for that to occur.
All three of the districts have adopted the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, students can return to school after five days if they are not exhibiting symptoms. In two of the three, they will then have to mask for five days.
Rutland tweaked the guidelines a little. The district offers students the option of being tested when they return to school. If the test is negative, students do not have to wear masks.
Chester Superintendent Heath Larson was out of the office when contacted, but he indicated via text that Chester, too, has adopted the new CDC guidelines. The district did see an increase in the number of student absences recently.
“A couple weeks ago, we were seeing higher numbers of absent students for all illnesses, which would include influenza, RSV, COVID and strep throat,” he texted. However, there have not been any interruptions to the school schedule.
While the schools are seeing a decrease in the number of positive cases, the state Department of Health indicates the number of positive COVID cases in Lake County continues to climb. On Tuesday, the county had 349 active cases, up from 250 a week ago and 115 a month ago.
While superintendents are aware of this, they are also clear in their priorities.
“The safety of our students and staff is our priority,” Jorgenson said, praising both for the way they have adjusted to wearing masks.
Fischer reiterated the same theme in a separate interview.
“We just try to keep everybody healthy and safe,” he said.