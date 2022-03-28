Sometimes it takes a little nudge. The Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) received that nudge last year when the building they’ve been renting was put on the market.
Knowing the buyer could have another use for the building, ICAP formed a committee to explore avenues for constructing a new building south of the Head Start building at the corner of Van Eps Avenue and S.W. 1st Street.
“We’ve had the plans for a long time,” said Eric Kunzweiler, ICAP’s new CEO.
Kunzweiler took over from Cindy Dannenbring in January, having previously held the position of chief strategy officer.
“My background was in hospitality management,” he said.
He joined ICAP as the nutritionist for the Head Start program and then worked with the 60s-Plus Dining program. Kunzweiler was initially interested in the program due to the hours.
“In the hospitality industry, it’s rare to have a position that doesn’t include nights, weekends and holidays,” he said.
However, that motivation was soon replaced by a genuine appreciation for the people served and the people with whom he works.
“Community action, in general, is a good place to work,” Kunzweiler indicated.
The architectural plans to which he referred were drawn up when ICAP began work on the Head Start building which was constructed in 2013. Previously, the site was home to Rosebud Wood Products.
“They tore the building down and cleaned up the lots. We bought both lots,” Kunzweiler said, noting they had purchased them for a good price.
The decision was made not to move forward on both buildings simultaneously, in part because putting the funding pieces together can be a challenge. Some of the federal programs, for example, do not offer options for capital projects such as new construction.
However, ICAP is now looking at constructing the second building. The organization’s history in the community plays a key role in that decision.
“ICAP has been in Madison since 1966,” Kunzweiler said. “It’s important to us to keep our office in Lake County.”
Currently, ICAP serves a 14-county region stretching from Lincoln and Turner counties to Codington and Grant counties. Each of the counties receives the services it needs based on a community needs assessment conducted annually.
“The needs in Sioux Falls are obviously different than in Grant County,” Kunzweiler noted, giving examples of programs which are location specific.
In Sioux Falls, ICAP has two programs for the homeless, which include helping families achieve stability through intense case management. For two years, housing stability coaches work with families to help them obtain and maintain stable employment and learn to address other issues.
“Our goal is to get them housed as quickly as possible,” Kunzweiler said.
In Brookings County, with the support of a local developer who provides affordable lots, ICAP offers Mutual Self Help Housing through a USDA Rural Development program. A group of families bands together to build homes for the entire group.
“We hire a construction supervisor to teach them the skills and provide technical skills,” Kunzweiler said.
In Lake County, meeting food insecurity issues is important. For 40 years, ICAP has partnered with the Lake County Food Pantry to provide food for those in need.
“We want that relationship to continue, so they will be part of our plans,” Kunzweiler said.
The plans which were drawn up nearly a decade ago are for an 11,735-square-foot building which includes office spaces, conference rooms that can be used for small gatherings, a permanent home for the Food Pantry and a kitchen.
“Our plan is to include a state-of-the-art kitchen for our 60s-Plus Dining program,” Kunzweiler said.
Currently, meals are produced in the kitchen at the Head Start building, which is no longer adequate.
Since frozen meals have been added to the dining program’s offerings, the demand for services has increased. Individuals can purchase multiple meals and just warm them up when needed.
“We have the equipment to pack them up so they’re microwavable safe,” Kunzweiler indicated. “It’s a really popular program. I can see that growing.”
At this point, no timeline has been established for starting construction.
“There’s a lot that needs to come together, but we’re making progress,” Kunzweiler said.
Similarly, no decision has been made regarding the possibility of launching a capital campaign, but donations for the new building will be accepted through the organization’s website.