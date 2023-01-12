Due to the South Dakota winter weather and the Christmas break, the Madison wrestling team had an extended break from competition. The Bulldogs were back on the mats Tuesday evening in Dell Rapids and came out on top with a 52-30 victory over Dell Rapids.

“We were pleased with our first outing of the second half of the season,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “These young men have had a long layoff, and we are excited to get back to work and enjoy some competition. Dell Rapids has been bitten by the injury bug and looks to get healthy soon, but our kids were ready and where we had experience, we wrestled well.”