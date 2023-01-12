Due to the South Dakota winter weather and the Christmas break, the Madison wrestling team had an extended break from competition. The Bulldogs were back on the mats Tuesday evening in Dell Rapids and came out on top with a 52-30 victory over Dell Rapids.
“We were pleased with our first outing of the second half of the season,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “These young men have had a long layoff, and we are excited to get back to work and enjoy some competition. Dell Rapids has been bitten by the injury bug and looks to get healthy soon, but our kids were ready and where we had experience, we wrestled well.”
Madison’s Wyatt Pickard opened the night with a pinfall victory against Cale Roach in the 106-pound division.
In the 138-pound division, Blake Johnson picked up the major decision (11-0) victory for the Bulldogs over Kane Murphy.
Madison’s Tayt Gran wrapped up the night with a pinfall victory over Charlie Becker in the 285-pound division.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats on Saturday, when they travel to Mitchell to compete in the Jerry Opbrook Invitational. The wrestling is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“It will be a test for sure,” Waba said. “We will square off against Rapid City Stevens, Pierre, Mitchell, Sturgis, Howard, Parkston, Milbank, Watertown and Beresford/Alcester/Hudson.”
Prep Girls Basketball
The Howard Tigers and DeSmet played an even first quarter on Tuesday evening, with both teams scoring 14 points in the opening eight minutes of the game. In the second quarter, the Tigers were outscored 17-8 and entered the locker room trailing 31-22. That second quarter proved to be the difference, as the Tigers fell to DeSmet 59-48.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 18 points. The senior post player also grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers.
Abby Aslesen scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers. Dakota Spader chipped in with nine points.
Prep Boys Basketball
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could not slow down James Valley Christian on Tuesday, as the Vikings ran away from the Raiders 84-39.
Brayden Hanson led the Raiders with nine points. Caden Hojer scored eight points. Shayne DeVaney chipped in with seven points.