(Editor’s note: The Leading Ladies special section comes out on Friday. This story features a leading lady who volunteers in the Madison community.)
Retirement can be as much a beginning as it is an ending. For Sandy Breuer, it was the beginning of a volunteer opportunity which has enriched her life.
“I’ve learned a lot of wisdom and life lessons,” she said about her volunteer work at Bethel Lutheran Home. “And I’m happier when I’m helping others.”
Breuer worked as a speech therapist for 35 years. For several months after retiring, she thoroughly enjoyed the freedom. Before long, though, she realized she wanted to become involved in some kind of community activity.
A presentation by Jim Iverson, former Bethel administrator, at the Madison United Methodist Church provided the opportunity she was seeking. She wasn’t sure what to expect, and was a little surprised by the task assigned.
“They got me going with fingernails and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Breuer said. She finds subtle irony in that because she doesn’t even do her own nails.
Still, she has discovered that for the women who receive manicures – usually, every two weeks – that single act enhances their personal well-being.
“It makes them feel good, having their nails cleaned up and polished,” she noted.
For her, connecting with each resident individually is important. She begins each manicure by laying a fresh towel over the working surface and gently massaging the women’s hands.
“I feel the elderly don’t have a lot of visitors and they miss that contact,” Breuer explained. “I want to make a connection with them and make their lives more enjoyable.”
As she cleans nails and files them in preparation for polishing, she engages the residents in conversation.
“I ask about their pasts – their childhood or when they were raising children. That seems to bring them the most joy,” she observed. “I’ve learned a lot over the years from them.”
When Breuer recalls their stories, she does so with great respect for each story, each life.
“I had one lady – she was actually a person who helped build the ships in Washington for World War II,” she related.
After making the necessary preparations, Breuer allows the women to choose the color of polish they would like. Many choose some shade of pink, but not all of them.
“One lady loved red. She would go around showing people her nails,” Breuer said. This was especially touching because she couldn’t actually see her nails. “All she knew is it was red.”
When she goes to Bethel each Thursday, Breuer doesn’t know who she will see. She is provided with a list and simply stays until all of them are done. Sometimes it takes an hour. Sometimes it takes longer.
She just settles in to enjoy her time with the women and to learn from them.
“There’s so much history these people know,” she indicated. “Sometimes I’ll ask them: ‘What was the most memorable historical event in your life’?”
But the joy of helping others does come with its shadow side. Breuer discovered that when she first started.
“You make some close connections and then they pass on,” she said.
During the decade she has been volunteering at Bethel, the lessons she has learned from the residents – including, ‘Take it one day at a time’ – and the joy she derives from her weekly visits more than balance that sadness. She has come to see what she does as an expression of her faith.
“It’s a call from God to reach out and help others,” Breuer said.
She encourages others to discover the satisfaction which comes from making the lives of others better through volunteerism.