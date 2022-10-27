Sandy Breuer

SANDY BREUER gives manicures to residents at Bethel Lutheran Home, including Chrys Daniel. Most Thursdays, she will be polishing nails and listening to stories.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

(Editor’s note: The Leading Ladies special section comes out on Friday. This story features a leading lady who volunteers in the Madison community.)

Retirement can be as much a beginning as it is an ending. For Sandy Breuer, it was the beginning of a volunteer opportunity which has enriched her life.