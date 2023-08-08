The Madison City Commission has set a date for an upcoming public hearing regarding the assessment roll of the 2022 sidewalk repair and improvement projects. This is an annual occurrence. This year’s meeting is Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Throughout last year, the city installed several new sidewalks along with repairing existing ones within the community.
“If property owners didn’t elect to do it themselves, the city went in and did it, and if they didn’t pay for it upfront, then we put that onto the property tax roll just like we have every other year,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained. “The hearing is set so that the property owners have an opportunity to speak on their own behalf.”
Those who elect to finance through the city are given five years to pay off the project with a fixed interest rate of 6.5%.
“There is a 20% administrative fee if they don’t pay for it in advance that goes on with their property taxes, and then the total is spread out over the five years,” Finance Officer Sonya Wilt noted.
“Basically, the hearing is to explain that if they pay for it before a certain date, they won’t have administrative costs and interest accruing, so it gives them the opportunity to be notified of that,” Mayor Roy Lindsay explained.
Lindsay added that another aspect of the hearing is to make residents aware that there are multiple ways of financing the projects, whether that be through the city or a more individual method.
Additional information and discussion will be available at the September meeting.