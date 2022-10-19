Fewer than 10 days remain in the period allotted to file petitions for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board election, and only two petitions have been filed.

Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported that Jessica Anderson from Rutland has filed a petition for the 3-year position representing the Rutland area, and Lance Hageman from the Oldham/Ramona School District has filed a petition for the one-year at-large position.