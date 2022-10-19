Fewer than 10 days remain in the period allotted to file petitions for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board election, and only two petitions have been filed.
Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported that Jessica Anderson from Rutland has filed a petition for the 3-year position representing the Rutland area, and Lance Hageman from the Oldham/Ramona School District has filed a petition for the one-year at-large position.
Currently, all five seats are open on the school board for the newly formed school district – two representing the Rutland School District, a three-year term and a two-year term; two representing the Oldham-Ramona School District, a three-year term and a two-year term; and a single one-year at-large position.
Earlier this year, with a 53% voter turnout in Rutland and a 49% voter turnout in Oldham-Ramona, consolidation was approved by voters in both districts. The board representing the new district will begin meeting in January to handle issues related to organizing the new district which will officially replace the separate districts in July 2023.
Beginning Sept. 30, petitions available at the Lake County Auditor’s Office could be circulated. Petitions may be filed up to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. Petitions mailed by registered mail will be accepted if postmarked no later than Oct. 30.