PHISHING SCAM EMAILS are easiest to spot when one knows the identifying characteristics. This email is pretending to be from Bank of America, yet it has several qualities that give it away as a scam. There is a grammar mistake in the first sentence, a forced sense of urgency, as well as a link to trick customers into revealing personal information, all of which are red flags for a phishing scam.
According to a report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021, a 70% increase from 2020. These scams come in a variety of forms and can be devastating to those affected.
In response, the South Dakota Banking Association (SDBA), along with other state organizations, launched #BanksNeverAskThat, an anti-phishing campaign designed to bring awareness to the dangers of these scams as well as how customers can protect themselves.
Phishing is when fraudsters use emails, phone calls, text messages or mobile payment apps to trick customers into revealing sensitive information like passwords and account numbers. Once fraudsters obtain this, they can wreak havoc on a person’s finances, occasionally resulting in up to five-figure losses.
According to the campaign’s website, the most important defense is the ability to recognize identifying characteristics that make up a scam. One of the most prevalent is a false sense of urgency. If an email or other communication method is advising immediate action, it is most likely fraudulent.
Another characteristic of phishing scams is a suspicious link that is used to steal account information or initiate fraudulent payments. These links come attached to emails or text messages disguised as being from official banks.
The catch is that banks will never ask for information in this manner, so customers should avoid clicking these links under any circumstance. Unusual attachments, misspellings or poor grammar are also red flags.
In addition, fraudsters will impersonate more than just banks, with some of the most prevalent being romantic partners, family members and online sellers. These scams are particularly targeted toward the elderly, who are likely to be less technologically literate.
Dating apps have become a prime location for scammers, where they prey on an individual’s emotions to obtain personal information and funds. By creating a fake profile, the fraudster pretends to be romantically interested and slowly coaxes the victim into giving them money for phony medical emergencies, travel expenses or other favors. The scammer may promise to pay them back, but this never occurs.
Family scams are equally devious. Fraudsters will impersonate a member of the victim’s family such as a grandchild with an urgent financial issue. Like the romance scam, these prey on the victim’s emotions and manipulate them into reckless behavior.
Fraudulent online sellers take a slightly different approach by advertising goods or equipment that, once paid for, will never be received. To protect against this, banks encourage customers to see the products in person before any payment is made.
Many of these fraudsters request funds through wire transfers or gift cards, which are nearly impossible to trace and recover if a customer falls for the scam, especially since they approved the payment themselves.
According to the National Council on Aging, other common scams include IRS impersonation, sweepstakes and lottery scams and computer tech support scams. There are many others, but the rules of prevention are similar: stay aware and always question if the message is legitimate.
When in doubt, the SDBA advises customers to contact their bank directly, many of whom have on-site fraud departments. If they’ve fallen for a scam, they should change their passwords, visit IdentityTheft.gov and report the scam to the FTC. If money was lost, filing a police report with as much information on the scammer as possible will also be necessary.
On a local level, collaboration between banks is crucial to informing customers on ways to avoid falling victim to these various scams.
Mike Kane, president of Madison’s First Bank & Trust, noted, “We learn from each other, and we learn from each other’s mistakes to know where the next good opportunity is to protect our customers.”
This information is not meant to insight paranoia or a distrust in banking, but to inform citizens of the dangers of these scams. Often, the key to protection is simply staying aware. By educating themselves on the various phishing methods, customers can ensure future protection and reduce their likelihood of losing funds.