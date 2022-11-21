Phishing scam example

PHISHING SCAM EMAILS are easiest to spot when one knows the identifying characteristics. This email is pretending to be from Bank of America, yet it has several qualities that give it away as a scam. There is a grammar mistake in the first sentence, a forced sense of urgency, as well as a link to trick customers into revealing personal information, all of which are red flags for a phishing scam.

 Graphic from ConsumerAffairs.com

According to a report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021, a 70% increase from 2020. These scams come in a variety of forms and can be devastating to those affected.

In response, the South Dakota Banking Association (SDBA), along with other state organizations, launched #BanksNeverAskThat, an anti-phishing campaign designed to bring awareness to the dangers of these scams as well as how customers can protect themselves.