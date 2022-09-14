The Madison Central School District will continue to contend with city projects for the foreseeable future, according to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.

Jorgenson provided school board members with an update as part of his report on Monday night. He indicated work on N.E, 9th Street leading to the middle school and high school is nearly completed with just “odds and ends” to finish. Near the elementary school, work will continue into the fall. Jorgenson said N.W. 9th Street will be closed from the school exit to US-81 until further notice.