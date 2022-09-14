The Madison Central School District will continue to contend with city projects for the foreseeable future, according to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.
Jorgenson provided school board members with an update as part of his report on Monday night. He indicated work on N.E, 9th Street leading to the middle school and high school is nearly completed with just “odds and ends” to finish. Near the elementary school, work will continue into the fall. Jorgenson said N.W. 9th Street will be closed from the school exit to US-81 until further notice.
“It’s going OK. Our buses can still leave through that exit,” Jorgenson reported.
He has been in contact with Ryan Hegg, director of engineering and community development with the city, regarding this area. Hegg told him that should work need to be done on the street in front of the exit, it would be done on weekends.
As part of his administrative report, Jorgenson said the school is still seeking to fill a custodial position, hire substitute teachers and bus drivers, and hire a fifth-grade band teacher.
“We’ve got some lines out there. We’ll see where it goes,” he indicated.
Jorgenson reported the school has had 30 confirmed cases of COVID thus far this year. On Monday, all but one had recovered. He said parents are doing a good job of monitoring this in their families.
In other business, the board:
— Received a transportation report from business manager Mitchell Brooks. He reported that last year the district put 132,964 miles on the district’s 16 buses, 83,655 for routes and 49,309 for activities. He said the district also put 103,797 miles on other vehicles.
— Received an update from Brooks on the cost to the district of providing free meals for nine days and the savings to families for that same period. The cost to the district was $22,188.60. The district utilized funds received last year when the federal government was covering the cost of meals.
The saving for families per child depended upon the number of meals a child consumed daily. If a child ate both breakfast and lunch at school, the family saved $38.70 over that nine-day period. If the child ate lunch only, the family saved $24.30.
— Received an update on administrative rules for special education which have changed and were reflected in the district’s comprehensive plan. Paula Kingery, director of special education, indicated “emotional disability” is now being used instead of “emotional disturbance.”
Regarding identification, the age range was extended to nine years old. Previously the guideline indicated identification occurred between the ages of three and six. Kingery identified this as a beneficial change.
Finally, the document provided facilities within 60 miles which can provide testing services that parents could utilize if they were dissatisfied with testing done through the school. The district would pay for this testing.
“The problem with going out of state is they wouldn’t meet South Dakota rules,” Kingery said, explaining why this list was included in the document.
— Set the date for the annual planning retreat for Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this retreat, school board members will work with school administrators to establish district priorities.
— Approved a motion to have teachers involved in the state mentoring program reimbursed for meals and mileage according to the state rate.