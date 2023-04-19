The Madison Bulldogs picked up their first high school softball win in program history on Tuesday with a 15-2 victory over Castlewood. The win came the night after the Bulldogs lost to Dakota Valley 11-0.
“It feels great to have our first win out of the way,” Madison co-head coach Grace Suttle said. “I think that it took a lot of hanging weight off of our shoulders and gave the girls some more confidence to bring into the next few games. It is never easy playing games on back-to-back nights, but the girls played really well together. There are definitely some things that we need to work on, but it feels great to have some games in so that we could see what needs to be improved.”
Karley Lurz collected five hits for the Bulldogs during their victory over Castlewood. Evie Lurz picked up three hits, including a double, and drove in one run for the Bulldogs.
Lindsey King collected two hits and picked up four stolen bases. Callie Bounds drove in two runs.
Against Dakota Valley, Amanda Vacanti led the Bulldogs with two hits. Vacanti also recorded five strikeouts in the circle.
Madison will look to pick up their second win of the season on Saturday, when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on Sioux Falls Christian. The game will take place at Sanford Sports Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.