With temperatures warming over the last week, summer feels a little closer. With that comes the announcement of the return of one of Madison’s largest seasonal attractions. The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s DownTown in MadTown event series will return to Egan Avenue on July 18.
“This has really turned into our sort of signature event,” GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness said. He added that with a fresh lineup of musical talent, as well as new and returning vendors and sponsors, DownTown in MadTown is prepping for another summer of community fun.
The series will stretch over six weeks with a new act taking the stage each Tuesday. Two notable additions are Rowan Grace and Sgt. Rock, who will perform Aug. 1 and 15.
Grace is originally from Rapid City and finished as a Top Ten finalist on last year’s season of “The Voice.” Sgt. Rock is a traveling group of military musicians who have journeyed across the country honing their craft.
Along with a weekly music guest, each event will feature a theme like “Classis Car Night,” “National Night Out” and “Ag Night.” Hortness said the theme night began last year and has proven to be a crowd hit.
“They went over better than what we could’ve expected,” Hortness said. “For example, in the Classic Car Night we did last year, we were planning on 25 that had registered and around 60 classic cars showed up that night.” Hortness is expecting similar success for this year’s festivities.
The local food vendors are also a staple of DownTown in MadTown, with this year’s list including DakotaJax, Mac’s Tornado Concessions, Murph’s Burgers & Fries, Shorty’s Hot Box and Oh My Cupcakes.
Another major attracting is the children’s activities, which Hortness said have been given extra space through a slight tweaking of location.
“The inflatables are going to be down both sides of Center St., a half a block each way,” he said. He noted that this will allow more connection between the events’ two blocks, as they were previously split down the middle by the children’s area.
With this change, the main area can run interrupted from roadblock to roadblock, which will be placed at S.W. and N.W. 1st St.
“I think the new setup will be conducive to tying the two blocks together,” Hortness added.
This will be DownTown in MadTown’s fifth season, and Hortness said that each year has seen significant growth. Along with rising attendance from residents, growth has been achieved through sponsors like Dakota State University, Lake County International, Heartland Energy and others.
“I think it’s just an awesome community gathering,” he said. “There are people that come for the music, there are people who come for the kids’ activities and there are people that come just to socialize with other members of the community. I think it’s one of those events that has something that everyone can enjoy.”