Egan Avenue

DOWNTOWN IN MADTOWN will return to Egan Ave. on July 18 with a fresh set of musical talent, new and returning vendors, and plenty of entertainment for children.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

With temperatures warming over the last week, summer feels a little closer. With that comes the announcement of the return of one of Madison’s largest seasonal attractions. The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s DownTown in MadTown event series will return to Egan Avenue on July 18.

“This has really turned into our sort of signature event,” GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness said. He added that with a fresh lineup of musical talent, as well as new and returning vendors and sponsors, DownTown in MadTown is prepping for another summer of community fun.