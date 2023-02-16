MADISON HIGH SCHOOL senior Taylor Harms was recently announced as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Competition. With this accomplishment, Harms gains entry into an exclusive group of only 15,000 students nationwide as well as access to a multitude of scholarship opportunities.
The National Merit Scholarship Competition (NMSC) is a gateway for student opportunity. Each year, the program doles out millions of dollars for furthering education, offering students a quality addition to their resume as well.
In 2023, 33 semifinalists were selected from South Dakota high schools and around 16,000 nationwide. According to an NMSC document, these students represent less than 1% of each state’s high school seniors.
Joining this prestigious group is Madison High School’s Taylor Harms, who was recently named an official MNSC finalist. Apart from bolstering his resume, this title places Harms in the running for 7,000-plus scholarships of varying dollar amounts to aid with his college journey.
“There’s some I’m looking at like Texas Tech that offer really nice programs; its like a full-ride plus some stipends,” Harms said.
Qualifying as a semifinalist is based on student performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which they take in their junior year. The top scorers are then chosen to compete for finalist status. The number of entrants is calculated by the percentage their state contributes to the national total of graduating seniors.
Once chosen, semifinalists must maintain high academic marks, earn endorsements from school faculty and achieve competitive scores on national exams.
“You have to get ACT scores to confirm that it wasn’t just a fluke,” Harms joked.
On top of this, Harms was tasked with writing an essay that showcased his leadership skills and community involvement. Harms elected to share the story of his time counseling at Camp Good News in his hometown of Aberdeen, which is sponsored by the South Dakota branch of the Child Evangelism Fellowship.
“They do summer missionary services for children,” Harms explained. “I lead worship, and I’m in charge of a dorm full of first- through third-graders.”
Harms said connecting with the people involved is one of the best parts of working at the camp, a feeling he also gets from the halls of MHS. Harms transferred from Aberdeen his sophomore year, stating that he’s enjoyed the transition to a smaller school.
“I get to know each of my teachers, and I know pretty much all the kids in my classes,” Harms added. “It’s been nice from the social aspect.”
Along with the friendly demeanor of the student body, Harms praised the school for its diverse selection of extracurriculars. He’s earned roles in their spring and one-act plays, competed with the oral interpretation team and performed in the choir and pep band.
In the band, Harms exhibits his talents on the bass guitar, a hobby he picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harms said his interest in the instrument was driven by his love for logic and finding out how things work.
“I’ve always had some kind of proclivity toward problem-solving,” Harms said. “I think that’s largely due to my parents.”
This proclivity applies to Harms’ college plans as well. Following graduation, he will pursue degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science, with the loftier goal of an eventual master’s degree in biomedical engineering.
“I like the versatility of mechanical engineering and coding,” Harms added. “The classes I’ve had here that have involved coding have been super fun. I love the mental puzzle of getting to figure out the best way to do things.”
Harms described being named as a finalist as a “fist-pump kind of moment.”
“Shout-out my parents and the school for helping me to get where I am academically,” he said.
While the scholarships may be a primary motivator, Harms is also inspired by his community as well as his passion to honor God through all his actions.