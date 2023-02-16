Taylor Harms

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL senior Taylor Harms was recently announced as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Competition. With this accomplishment, Harms gains entry into an exclusive group of only 15,000 students nationwide as well as access to a multitude of scholarship opportunities.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The National Merit Scholarship Competition (NMSC) is a gateway for student opportunity. Each year, the program doles out millions of dollars for furthering education, offering students a quality addition to their resume as well.

In 2023, 33 semifinalists were selected from South Dakota high schools and around 16,000 nationwide. According to an NMSC document, these students represent less than 1% of each state’s high school seniors.