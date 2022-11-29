Justin Meyer

JUSTIN MEYER is the chief of the Madison Police Department and urges those with phishing scam concerns to reach out with any questions they may have.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Banks play a crucial role when it comes to informing people on the dangers of phishing scams. The #BanksNeverAskThat campaign, launched earlier this year by the South Dakota Banking Association (SDBA), aimed to accomplish spread awareness and offer tips to avoid fraudsters.

“Scams are ever-present; they’re here every day,” Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer said. “We take multiple calls a week from people asking or letting us know that they’ve been contacted by scammers.”