Courage and commitment prove to be a winning combination when the students at Madison High School seek to make wishes come true in an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical, “Into the Woods.”
“It’s a lot of work – three or four times more work than a regular play – but when you sit there on opening night and watch them, it makes it so worth it,” said Director Anne Elisa Brown.
As Cinderella wishes to go to a festival hosted by the King and Jack wishes his cow would give milk, the baker and his wife wish for a child. They learn from a witch, after Little Red Riding Hood stops by for bread, what they must do to break the spell which keeps them childless.
The plot laid out in the prologue quickly unfolds with fairy tales woven together. The fast-paced musical demands much of the cast with solos that challenge vocalists with staccato lyrics, musical leaps and a demanding range.
“The music is the most challenging we’ve ever done,” said Brown. “His [Sondheim’s] music is very difficult for non-professionals to sing.”
Music director Jennifer Richards agrees.
“The music is crazy because it’s Sondheim. He never wrote anything that was traditional or easy,” she said.
However, knowing the voices of students at MHS – some of whom she has worked with for seven years – she was confident she and Brown, who is also a professional singer, could cast the parts. Those who tried out for parts were required to prepare two songs for auditions as well as a third for the part they hoped to play.
Some parts – such as Makira Wrage as the witch and Calvin Martin as Jack – were easy to cast. The same was true of the two princes – Ronan Wicks and Emmett Brown – who showed during auditions they could carry the duet, “Agony.”
In the end, voices determined the casting.
“Who can sing the part? Who has the right range?” Brown said they asked.
Music rehearsals started two weeks before stage rehearsals with Richards and pianist Ben Champion working with the vocalists. Richards said they feel it’s important to have live music rather than a track for the stage production.
“The actors can sing the way they want to and not follow a track. We follow them,” she explained.
Because the music is difficult, achieving that goal might not have been possible without Champion, a gifted musician with incredible technical skills.
“We are so, so lucky to have Ben,” Richards said.
Richards and Brown also feel blessed to have a strong booster club, led by Susan Wicks. Parent involvement has eased the burden on the directors, according to Brown.
In addition, they have a strong technical crew, which does the work behind the scenes – such as laying on the floor to control the fog machine – to help make magic on stage.
“You cannot do a show without your crew,” Richards said.
“Into the Woods, Jr.” is the first musical produced at MHS in five years. Generally, a musical is scheduled every three years, but the pandemic changed the timeline.
At a dress rehearsal on Saturday afternoon, students demonstrated that they had embraced the characters and mastered the music. The production, which includes only two ensemble pieces, is carried by soloists.
“Singing in a choir is challenging, but when you are on stage by yourself – that takes a great amount of courage,” Brown noted.
Some parts are sung by students who have never even auditioned for a solo in choir, according to Richards. Among them are Calvin Martin, the two princes and Ellie Studer as Little Red Riding Hood. Others, like Wrage, have not previously taken part in a theater production.
That inexperience is not evident as the actors take to the stage, and each of the characters goes into the woods, pursuing wishes and encountering the unexpected.
In other parts: EllieAnna Jankord is the narrator; Enoch Martin is the baker and Renae Hass is the baker’s wife; Savannah Shipley is Cinderella with Ava Brandenburger as her mother, Madora Mott as her stepmother, Kamryn Pierce as her stepsister Florinda, and Georgianna Kolbeck as her stepsister Lucinda; Addy Meyer is Jack’s mother and Riley O’Connell is his cow, Milky-White; Illyana Collins is both Granny and a townsperson; Myles Olson is the Mysterious Man; Evelyn Graham is Rapunzel; Micah Nelson is both the wolf and steward to Cinderella’s prince; and Daniel Brown is the little boy.
Technical director is Cassondra Grogan. The technical crew includes Shayna Flying Horse, Beth Gosmire, Lizzie Pickard, Autumn Larson, Bailey Gonyo, Ashlyn Rustand, Wyatt Hopkins, Ian Groce, Lyndsey Litz, Kassidy Lawrence, Eli Oaks, Paiton Smith and Evelyn Davis.
Student directors are Hannah Aldridge and Olivia Bonner. Choreographer is Hannah Reiff.
The MHS Theater will present “Into the Woods, Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.