Lake County commissioners breezed through budget hearings on Tuesday morning, doing little more than creating an official record. The entire meeting, including other business, lasted less than four hours.
In previous years, budget hearings were an opportunity for commissioners to receive updates about the organizations requesting financial support and to show due diligence in questioning department heads about their requests. This year, commissioners asked few questions and department heads were not encouraged to elaborate on changes or requests.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, facilitated the procedure by covering 20 budget requests in just over 30 minutes, indicating the page on which the requests were found in the budget binder and stating the amount requested.
No reason was given for streamlining a process which in the past provided taxpayers with information about funding requests, enabling them to express their concerns and desires to elected officials.
Last year, commissioners approved a budget exceeding $12 million, up from $9.6 million for fiscal year 2021. Revenue was higher as a result of CARES Act funding received in response to the pandemic. The county has received an additional $2.4 million in federal funding of which $1.6 million has been earmarked for employee raises.
Among requested changes are the following:
— Sheriff Tim Walburg asked that the line for vehicle maintenance in the Sheriff’s Office budget be increased from $48,000 to $70,000, citing the price of gas. In the jail budget, he asked to increase the line for medical and dental care from $30,000 to $40,000, indicating greater need related to mental health issues and drug use.
Walburg stated he did not include any costs related to female housing in his budget although the county is currently housing female prisoners in Brookings. He also indicated he would like to increase differential pay for staff working evenings and weekends, which would increase personnel costs in his department by an additional $35,532 over the recent raise and whatever raise is approved for 2023.
— Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer increased digital communications from $6,000 to $10,000; no reason was given. He also requested $16,750 for a drone, indicating he could not borrow one from counties which have them except for life-saving situations.
— Gust presented the budget for the judicial system, noting an increase to the line for court-appointed counsel; that request increased from $225,000 to $300,000. She indicated the rate is set by the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.
— April Denholm, 911 communications director, joined Walburg in asking to increase differential pay for staff working evenings and weekends, increasing personnel costs for her department by $5,330.
— Dave Hare, buildings and grounds superintendent, increased the line for courthouse repairs and maintenance from $80,000 to $100,000, indicating he hoped to resurface the blacktop in 2023.
— Shirley Ebsen, register of deeds, indicated she did not know whether the costs related to the county’s software transition were to be covered out of her budget or out of the county’s IT budget. She also indicated the company which will be providing services for her department has not done a hardware walk-through, so she does not know whether any new equipment will be needed.
Ebsen included $70,000 in her budget to cover these costs. She also asked to get a large flatbed scanner the county owns “back online.” She said she has funds in her modernization and preservation relief fund which could be used to cover these expenses since her department uses the scanner.
— Director of Equalization Rick Becker presented a budget in which expenses had been reduced by $14,374, primarily as a result of changes to programming services. He asked to use these funds to purchase a vehicle for his department because the current one is getting older and beginning to have issues.
— County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson requested the following new equipment: a tank monitor, road grader, loader, pickup, crack sealer, cold mix heater, tree grinder for skid loader, asphalt zipper, plow truck and traffic counters. His equipment list also included a skid loader with price reduced by a trade-in. The overall cost for these requests was $1,557,420.
Nelson asked to increase the budget for overlay projects to $2.5 million “to try to get caught up.” He also indicated increases to the follow lines in his budget: maintenance and repairs, from $44,300 to $120,000; culverts, from $60,000 to $100,000; fuel, from $120,000 to $145,000; blades and cutting, from $20,000 to $30,000; tires and tubes, from $31,600 to $50,000; and road oils, from $240,000 to $310,000.
Few questions about these requests were forthcoming.