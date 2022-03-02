Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/01/22 00:10 CFS22-01124 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE

03/01/22 07:46 CFS22-01125 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE MADISON

03/01/22 08:20 CFS22-01126 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.12032

03/01/22 08:26 CFS22-01128 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD

03/01/22 08:52 CFS22-01129 Citizen Assist Patient Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

03/01/22 09:07 CFS22-01130 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/01/22 09:36 CFS22-01131 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/01/22 11:22 CFS22-01132 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

03/01/22 13:12 CFS22-01133 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/01/22 14:38 CFS22-01134 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34

03/01/22 14:43 CFS22-01135 MVA Report Taken MPD S FARMER AVE MADISON

03/01/22 15:43 CFS22-01136 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

03/01/22 19:42 CFS22-01137 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 462ND AVE

03/01/22 21:54 CFS22-01138 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 232ND ST WENTWORTH

03/01/22 22:49 CFS22-01139 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD MADISON

Total Records: 15