Lake County voters on Tuesday chose to fill all seats on the Lake County Commission with Republicans.
In 2020, with a 69.5% voter turnout, Republican challenger Adam Leighton took a seat at the table with incumbents Dennis Slaughter and Deb Reinicke. On Tuesday, with a 63.06% turnout, Republican challenger Corey Johnke defeated Democrat Aaron Johnson to take a seat alongside incumbent Kelli Wollmann.
“Obviously, people in the county were looking for some sort of change,” Johnke said.
With 5,026 of 7,969 registered voters casting ballots, the Republican Party made a clean sweep in Lake County. Sen. John Thune defeated Democrat challenger Brian Bengs 3,615 to 1,159. Gov. Kristi Noem defeated Democrat challenger Jamie Smith 3,131 to 1,720.
None of the Republicans running for seats in the state Legislature faced challengers.
At the county level, Wollmann received 2,847 votes or 37%. Johnke received 2,751 votes or 36%. Johnson received, 2,121 votes or 27%. While Wollmann and Johnke split 50-50 the number of precincts in which they took the lead, Johnson came in third across the board.
In commenting on the election results, Wollmann expressed appreciation for Johnson’s six years of service. She noted commissioners invest a lot of time and effort in serving the people of the county.
She admitted she was a bit apprehensive about the outcome of the election.
“I’m always worried. You never know,” Wollmann said. “You work hard all the time, and you never know what the results will be.”
Both she and Johnke expressed appreciation to voters for casting their ballots.
“I appreciate all of their support,” Wollman said.
Johnson was unavailable to comment on the outcome of the election.
Precinct Results:
Chester-Franklin: Johnson – 149, Wollmann – 273, Johnke – 262
Concord-Badus-Wayne/Ramona: Johnson – 97, Wollmann – 129, Johnke -133
Farmington-LeRoy-Clarno-Orland: Johnson — 133, Wollmann – 172, Johnke – 214
Herman-Winfred: Johnson – 180, Wollmann – 240, Johnke – 251
Lakeview: Johnson – 217, Wollmann – 312, Johnke – 293
Nunda-Summit: Johnson – 55, Wollmann – 107, Johnke – 133