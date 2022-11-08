Lake County voters on Tuesday chose to fill all seats on the Lake County Commission with Republicans.

In 2020, with a 69.5% voter turnout, Republican challenger Adam Leighton took a seat at the table with incumbents Dennis Slaughter and Deb Reinicke. On Tuesday, with a 63.06% turnout, Republican challenger Corey Johnke defeated Democrat Aaron Johnson to take a seat alongside incumbent Kelli Wollmann.