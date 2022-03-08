Dakota State University has been named to the U.S. Cyber Command’s (CYBERCOM) Academic Engagement Network (AEN). This group includes college and university partners from 34 states and the District of Columbia.
There were 84 colleges and universities selected to partner with the command and components, 70 universities, 14 community colleges, nine minority serving institutions, four military service academies and four military war and staff colleges.
“Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions,” said CYBERCOM’s Executive Director David Frederick. “This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs.”
The command intends to use the AEN to support and enhance four primary lines of effort (LOE): future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and strategic issues.
Strong partnerships supported by talented and skilled people are vital to remaining agile and ready in the cyber domain.
The AEN extends partnerships to institutions through collaboration and access to CYBERCOM via scheduled events and engagements with command staff, the Cyber National Mission Force and four component commands.
“DSU’s Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences will join CYBERCOM to support and enhance future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and strategic issues,” said Dr. Richard Hanson, interim provost at DSU.
“These efforts represent an investment in creating a robust and accessible pool of qualified cyber professionals.”
Some other AEN institutions include the Air Force Academy, Iowa State University, Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute, Kansas State University, Purdue University Global, Texas A&M University, The Citadel, University of South Florida, Virginia Military Institute, West Point and Wichita State University.