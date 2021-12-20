It wasn’t looking a lot like Christmas last week when rain pelted the area and was followed by strong winds. Still, the annual Christmas bird count was held in the Madison area as scheduled.
“They were sitting tight this morning,” said Dave Gilbert, a retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee, who has been participating in the bird count for 52 years. “We didn’t see anything until about 9:30.”
He and fellow USFWS retiree Tom Tornow were among about a dozen area volunteers checking the designated area on Thursday. Most of them were affiliated with the USFWS, Dakota State University or the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
As they gathered at noon at Lake Herman State Park for lunch and to check in with one another, three reported seeing bald eagles. All reported seeing more birds than they expected.
“I figured we wouldn’t see much of anything with the weather we’ve been having,” said Walker Ruhd, conservation technician at Lake Herman State Park.
The Christmas bird count has been held annually since 1900 when an early officer with the Audubon Society proposed counting birds during the holidays rather than hunting them. The data collected helps conservation biologists, wildlife agencies and other researchers to study the health and status of bird populations across the country.
The bird count in the Madison area is one of the few remaining in South Dakota, according to John Bame, district park manager. It was also among the first established in the state.
Those involved are not necessarily birders; some even carry a bird book so they can identify the species they see. Gilbert calls himself a “once-a-year birder.” He continues to be involved, even though he’s retired, because he believes it’s a worthwhile activity.
“It’s all about information,” Bame said, noting the importance of compiling the data and reporting it annually. On Thursday, he was surveying the park. While he drove through the park several times, he found most of the birds near the maintenance shop.
“The birds have been nonstop at the bird feeders,” he said. “Little birds have to eat pretty much nonstop throughout the day to stay warm.”
He also observed quite a few Canadian geese, which were flying over to and from feeding grounds. The aerator keeps Lake Herman open in the winter, making it attractive to geese. Bame admitted he just guessed how many he had seen.
K.C. Jensen, retired wildlife professor from South Dakota State University, surveys the open area northeast of Madison. This year, he saw some longspurs and horned larks as well as a young eagle, but he didn’t see any pheasants, which he normally sees.
“Not only is it windy, but it’s also a cold wind. The birds were staying in tight cover,” he explained.
Seven zones, which are part of a circular area with a 15-mile diameter, are counted each year. Volunteers often do the same zone year after year and have discovered where to find birds in their zone.
“I like to stop around shelterbelts on windy days like today because the birds will be in the trees,” Bame said.
Dale Droge, professor of biology at DSU, surveys Madison and the area north of town. He usually checks the area around Bethel Home.
“People have bird feeders all over the place, so they have lots of things,” he said. In addition, he looks for other established bird populations.
“I haven’t seen the turkeys yet,” Droge reported. “I know they’re around.”
Jeff Palmer, professor of mathematics at DSU, is currently the compiler, the individual who will collect the information and report it to the National Audubon Society. This year, he was unable to participate because he was out of town.