Representatives from the Dakota State University Foundation came before the Madison City Commission on Monday for a second time to hear their final decision on the foundation’s request for a contribution.
The contribution would go toward DSU’s Trojans Unite campaign, which is raising money to build a new athletic complex.
The commission asked if they could put off making a decision until budget time, which will happen during the fall. DSU representatives said that would work.
Mayor Roy Lindsay said he has heard some concerns about how a contribution will work into the budget.
“With the storms, how is this going to fit into the budget?” Lindsay said.
DSU’s representatives heard these concerns and explained that they believe the positive economic impacts outweigh the negative. Some ideas they had include allowing youth events to use the facilities and allowing the community to have access.
They added that for anyone who would utiliize the facilities, DSU will provide workers and maintenance. They would also split revenue produced from community events.
Jeff Dittman, DSU’s athletic director, said that he has heard from parents who are excited for this facility, because it means they won’t have to haul their children to Sioux Falls twice a week for practices or games.
“There are a lot of different ways to make everyone comfortable,” Foundation Director Jon Schemmel said.
The mayor asked if DSU would be able to put some of their ideas in writing before the city makes a final decision.
City commissioners Jerae Wire and Adam Shaw both said they have not heard any negative feedback regarding this issue.
The commissioners also heard four items of new business o Monday. Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin was not present. The commission:
- held a hearing regarding Sporty’s Bar & Grill’s application for sale of alcohol license. No one from the public chose to speak.
- approved the temporary alcohol license mentioned above. Sporty’s will be hosting a wedding reception at the Downtown Armory on Aug. 13 and is expecting over 400 people, a size no other venue in the Madison area can hold.
- authorized the mayor to sign Change Order No. 3, which allows the Madison Water System Improvements project to move on to Phase 2.
- heard a presentation by Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg, giving the commissioners an update on the Madison Water System Improvement Project.
The next regular meeting will be on Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m.