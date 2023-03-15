DELON MORK of Madison Dairy Queen is passionate about Miracle Treat Day because the funds raised go to the Children's Miracle Network. "We do it because the more money we raise, the more we can do for our kids."
Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork is never prouder of his community than he is on Miracle Treat Day.
For the past 16 years, the Madison Dairy Queen has sold the most blizzards on Miracle Treat Day of any store in the country, despite competing with cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. In the next few years,
Mork believes they’ll surpass $1 million in total funds raised.
For Mork, it’s an accomplishment worth being proud of. Without the enduring support of the community and the efforts of his employees, it would be impossible.
“While that’s a great source of pride for our staff and our community, it isn’t why we do it,” Mork said. “We do it because the more money we raise, the more we can do for our kids.”
Miracle Treat Day is celebrated at Dairy Queens across the country in July. For every blizzard sold, at least $1 is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network to combat childhood cancer. This charity strikes close to home for Mork; cancer is not a far-off concept but an all-to-close reality. Both he and his father have been struck by it. His father, DeWayne, had stomach cancer.
“During that whole period, he [DeWayne] struggled with the fact he saw kids and families struggling financially and emotionally,” Mork said.
According to Mork, that was the hardest part of treatment for DeWayne – not the extensive treatment or debilitating illness, but the suffering he saw among children and families.
Mork himself was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the late 1990s. Though he made a full recovery, the impact of his father’s experiences never left him. This led to Mork becoming an early supporter of Miracle Treat Day. The Dairy Queen corporation asked Mork to write a letter to encourage other operators to participate before their first Miracle Treat Day in 2006. However, though another cancer scare ended up being a false alarm, Mork couldn’t find the time to write the letter.
“To make up for it, I promised we’d do the best we can for the event,” Mork said.
It paid off. The Madison Dairy Queen sold over 3,000 blizzards for the first Miracle Treat Day, and the number went up from there. In 2021, they raised over $28,000.
One reason Mork is passionate about the event is that all the funds go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network. The money helps pay for cancer treatment and research, but it also “treats the whole family,”
Mork said. CMN assists families by paying for meals, mileage and lodging to help support the family and child in trying times.
“That, to me, is critically important,” Mork said.
And he’s seen that impact first-hand. One of Mork’s clearest memories comes from the first Miracle Treat Day, when he heard from a mother about how much this meant for her and her family.
“I’ll never forget that,” Mork said. “We didn’t even know what kind of impact we were making at that point.”
Mork also had the pleasure of meeting Raymond Clark, a young boy from Hartford who had cancer.
Clark died at age 9 in 2010, and Mork said Raymond was one of the strongest people he’s ever met.
“I got to know him and his mom and his dad and his sister,” Mork said. “The fight, the will to survive that he had was amazing.”
It’s these memories that remind Mork why he and the community throw their weight behind Miracle Treat Day.
“It’s humbling to receive the support from the community and surrounding communities,” he said. “This isn’t a credit to me. It’s a credit to the community and the staff. They make all of this happen.”
Mork is a second-generation Dairy Queen owner. His parents, DeWayne and Joanne, bought it in 1964. Mork began working at the store at age 12 in 1979, and he took over in 1995.
In addition to owning Dairy Queen, Mork is a board member for the Lake Area Improvement Corporation and Valiant Living, and he left his board membership of the South Dakota Retailers Board in January. He said he’s not an active community member for himself; it’s because he believes in Madison and its people.