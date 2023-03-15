Mork

DELON MORK of Madison Dairy Queen is passionate about Miracle Treat Day because the funds raised go to the Children's Miracle Network. "We do it because the more money we raise, the more we can do for our kids."

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork is never prouder of his community than he is on Miracle Treat Day.

For the past 16 years, the Madison Dairy Queen has sold the most blizzards on Miracle Treat Day of any store in the country, despite competing with cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. In the next few years,