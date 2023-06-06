Juvenile Detention Other Fees

THE LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION acknowledged a letter at its Tuesday meeting which stated the rate to house juvenile offenders will increase from $257 in 2023 to $458.48 in 2024. This will help fund the construction of a new Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center. The chart above features the daily rate for the past 5 years and the number of days Lake County juveniles were housed, which includes each day per individual separately. In addition, the chart has the total cost to house juvenile offenders, which includes other fees and costs, like medication. This is why the daily rate multiplied by the bed days used does not equal the total cost; the total cost includes additional fees.

The cost to house juvenile offenders at a Sioux Falls correctional facility will skyrocket in 2024, the Lake County Commissioners heard at their Tuesday meeting.

In 2023, the daily cost to house one juvenile offender at the Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Facility was $257 per day, which included housing, food, medical, education and security costs. The number will jump to $458.48 next year.