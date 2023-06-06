THE LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION acknowledged a letter at its Tuesday meeting which stated the rate to house juvenile offenders will increase from $257 in 2023 to $458.48 in 2024. This will help fund the construction of a new Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center. The chart above features the daily rate for the past 5 years and the number of days Lake County juveniles were housed, which includes each day per individual separately. In addition, the chart has the total cost to house juvenile offenders, which includes other fees and costs, like medication. This is why the daily rate multiplied by the bed days used does not equal the total cost; the total cost includes additional fees.
The cost to house juvenile offenders at a Sioux Falls correctional facility will skyrocket in 2024, the Lake County Commissioners heard at their Tuesday meeting.
In 2023, the daily cost to house one juvenile offender at the Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Facility was $257 per day, which included housing, food, medical, education and security costs. The number will jump to $458.48 next year.
Commissioner Adam Leighton called the increase “ridiculous” and said he hoped the rate would go down in the future, though he and other commissioners said they doubted this would happen.
“If anything, it will go up,” said Commissioner Deb Reinicke.
Lake County received a letter from Jamie Gravett, the JDC director, informing them of the change. According to the letter, Minnehaha County informed partner counties, like Lake, of the “anticipated increase” and the projected $400 to $450 daily cost last October.
This increase will help finance a new Juvenile Detention Center, which Gravett estimated would begin construction in spring 2024 and be completed in summer 2026. The Minnehaha County Commission approved a $50 million bond in February this year. Previously, a building facility cost was a separate fee, but this time it has been wrapped into the daily bed rate, said Lake County Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
“The current Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center is an aging facility that has been facing increased demand for services. The number of juveniles who are involved in the justice system has been steadily rising and the cost of providing supervision, medical and other services to these youth has increased significantly,” Gravett wrote in the letter.
In 2022, Lake County had spent about $97,041 to house at least six juvenile offenders for 374 days at a rate of $257 per day, according to Gust. So far, the county has spent about $20,951 to host juvenile offenders for 80 days in 2023.
These total costs include the rate per bed each day in addition to smaller costs, like medication, which are not included in the standard daily bed rate. This is why the daily rate multiplied by the number of bed days does not equal the total cost.
“Last year was admittedly a tough year for us with juvenile housing. Last year, at this daily rate, it would paralyze that budget,” Gust said. “But I hope that was an anomaly.”
If the county had to pay for the same number of bed days as they did in 2022, but with the new $458.48 rate, the cost for housing, not including additional costs like medication, would rise from $96,118 to about $171,471.
Gust said juveniles are only incarcerated when it’s “absolutely necessary.” The Juvenile Detention Center and Lake County prioritize other avenues, like home care and mental health treatment, over detention.