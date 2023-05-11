Calvin Bloemendaal

TRAVEL SOUTH DAKOTA's Industry Outreach & Development Representative and Cultural Heritage Tourism Manager Calvin Bloemendaal was the keynote speaker for the most recent edition of "Espresso Yourself" held by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning at the 2nd St. Diner.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For the people who live in South Dakota, it’s easy to identify what makes the state special. However, when it comes to tourism, the trick is to clue in the unacquainted. Like other smaller states, South Dakota may fly under the national radar, yet the state still has plenty to offer its visitors.

Highlighting this fact is the mission of Travel South Dakota (TSD), a part of the state Department of Tourism, whose representatives spoke with members of the community during the most recent “Espresso Yourself” event held by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was held Thursday morning at the 2nd St. Diner.