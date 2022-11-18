Fostering a love for the arts in the youth can be a bit challenging in the modern day. Children have more opportunities than ever for extracurricular activities outside of their already busy school days, so gathering interest early on becomes immensely important. To help spark that initial interest, Madison High School began hosting a yearly theater camp for elementary students in 2013.
“There is no children’s theater in Madison, so if there’s a kid who’s interested in theater, this camp is really the only opportunity they have,” MHS Theater Director Anne Elisa Brown said.
Brown has been the director at the high school since 2009, and through this camp, she has created a caring environment where students can gain valuable experience for future endeavors in the arts. On Saturday, the camp will present its newest show with a performance of D.M. Larson’s Dragon Trouble, with the script being provided by freedrama.net.
The show will take place in the high school’s auditorium at 4 P.M. and features a host of fantastical characters, including fairies, dragons, knights and much more. According to freedrama.net, the play is about a mischievous fairy who creates problems in a peaceful kingdom just because she is bored.
“We usually have between 25 and 35 students depending on the year,” Brown added. For Dragon Trouble, 28 students are participating. She also noted that aside from gathering youth interest, the camp has been an excellent fundraiser for the department at large.
“We rehearse Monday through Friday, and then we have a quick dress rehearsal Saturday before the performance,” Brown said. Rehearsals meet from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., which leaves time for snacks and games. Each day builds on the previous, with costumes being added Tuesday, props on Wednesday, and so on.
“These kids are basically putting a 15-minute play together in eight hours,” she stated. “It’s full speed ahead the entire week.”
While the children have the option of using their scripts on stage, Brown commented that most are off book by the time of their performance.
Brown explained that she begins planning the camp months in advance to choose the script, acquire props and costumes as well as drumming up helpers from the high school. This year, the camp has 36 helpers, several of whom participated in the camp themselves.
This continuation of theatrical involvement is exactly what Brown hopes to accomplish through the camp, showing that early exposure can lead to a lifetime of interest. On her favorite aspects of directing, she said, “with the high schoolers, I’d say it’s the relationships that I build with them. They become like my kids.”
Brown’s passion extends to each camper as well. “On the day of the performance, I’ll probably get 28 big hugs, and I’ll probably get 28 questions asking, ‘can we do this again next week?’”