MHS Theater Camp

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S theater campers as well as their high school helpers are excited to present D.M. Larson's Dragon Trouble this Saturday at 4 P.M. The event is free and all are invited to attend.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Fostering a love for the arts in the youth can be a bit challenging in the modern day. Children have more opportunities than ever for extracurricular activities outside of their already busy school days, so gathering interest early on becomes immensely important. To help spark that initial interest, Madison High School began hosting a yearly theater camp for elementary students in 2013.

“There is no children’s theater in Madison, so if there’s a kid who’s interested in theater, this camp is really the only opportunity they have,” MHS Theater Director Anne Elisa Brown said.