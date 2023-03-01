John Mills

Here is a quick recap of some of the main bills in the House last week:
After discussing and debating the merits of three different tax cut proposals at length over the past few weeks, the Joint Committee on Appropriations heard final testimony and chose HB1137 on Tuesday. This bill reduces the general sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%. While that doesn’t seem like a big change, it will save an average of $116/year for every citizen.
I had signed on as a co-sponsor for this bill and also on another bill to remove the sales tax from food. While I would have preferred removing the sales tax from food, I liked both options because they would impact and help every South Dakotan. The main arguments for choosing a general sales tax cut were that it is simple, it keeps our sales tax base broad and stable, and it is the easiest to adjust in the future.
Following the committee vote, the House on Wednesday, passed HB1137 with a strong vote of 66 members, both Republicans and Democrats supporting it. Even the three votes against it were split between two Republicans and one Democrat. Both for and against, it was truly a bipartisan vote.
So, in the middle of a February blizzard that had most of state government closed, the House met and passed what will be the largest tax cut in South Dakota history! To take effect and become law, it will have to be agreed upon by the Senate in the next two weeks and signed by the governor.
Other important bills that cleared the House include HB1127, which would provide $5 million to volunteer fire departments to purchase protective gear. The gear that volunteer firefighters have to purchase is very expensive and, like any clothing, has to be replaced. This money will be a big help and is a strong show of support from the Legislature to all of the men and women who volunteer to fight fires and keep us safe.
We have had a number of bills regarding elections this year. I was pleased to support and have HB1200 pass the House. This bill will help protect our Constitution by requiring that signatures on a petition for a constitutional amendment come from across the state.
Since the legislative districts are very near the same size (each with app. 25,000 people), the bill requires a minimum number of signatures from each of the 35 legislative districts.