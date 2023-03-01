John Mills

Here is a quick recap of some of the main bills in the House last week:

After discussing and debating the merits of three different tax cut proposals at length over the past few weeks, the Joint Committee on Appropriations heard final testimony and chose HB1137 on Tuesday. This bill reduces the general sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%. While that doesn’t seem like a big change, it will save an average of $116/year for every citizen.