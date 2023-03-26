Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake county:03/25/23 02:18 CFS23-01817 Animal Lost Information/Administrative S EGAN AVE MADISON03/25/23 09:59 CFS23-01818 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON03/25/23 11:14 CFS23-01819 Gas Leak Assistance Given RFD S PEARCE AVE RAMONA03/25/23 11:58 CFS23-01820 Vehicle Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON03/25/23 12:22 CFS23-01821 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON03/25/23 12:57 CFS23-01822 Animal Lost Information/Administrative NE 2ND ST MADISON03/25/23 13:27 CFS23-01823 Animal Loose Information/Administrative SD HWY 34 MADISON03/25/23 14:03 CFS23-01824 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 19 MADISON03/25/23 14:53 CFS23-01825 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON03/25/23 15:36 CFS23-01826 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/25/23 16:44 CFS23-01827 Motorist Assist Completed/Settled by Phone SDGFP US HWY 81 MADISON03/25/23 16:47 CFS23-01828 Medical Fall Patient Transported MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON03/25/23 17:40 CFS23-01829 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON03/25/23 17:50 CFS23-01830 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER03/25/23 19:23 CFS23-01832 Motorist Assist Assistance Given LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON03/25/23 20:41 CFS23-01833 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/25/23 20:56 CFS23-01834 Alarm Medical False Alarm LCSO 5TH AVE CHESTER03/25/23 21:59 CFS23-01835 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON03/25/23 22:08 CFS23-01836 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 19 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison MasterSingers to present spring concerts Chester seniors present final projects DSU Research Symposium puts spotlight on student, faculty research Suspect in Iowa woman's killing arrested in South Dakota Law Enforcement Blotter LCC to host town hall on possible property tax increase Unterbrunner leads students in classroom and in sports Follow us Facebook Twitter