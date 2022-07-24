Families had the opportunity to touch pieces of history on Saturday when Riggin Flight Service hosted a fly-in to help raise funds for the newly formed 4-H Aviation Club – a 1942 Boeing Stearman and a 1963 Hiller helicopter.
“The reason we picked these two is because in the whole world, it’s hard to get a ride in either one,” said Morris Riggin. Those who bought a pancake breakfast at the fly-in were entered into a raffle to win a ride on one or the other.
Riggin has a collection – he believes – of 35 planes from which organizers could make their selection. Some were acquired simply because the opportunity arose. Others are used for spraying. Still others are used for flight school.
The plane and the helicopter were both used by the U.S. military for training.
“If you were going to be an Army Air Corps pilot, you got your first lesson in the Stearman,” Riggin said. The U.S. Air Force wasn’t established as a separate branch until 1947.
The Stearman is one of his most recent acquisitions, purchased in Florida in December and flown to South Dakota over three days. He arrived in Madison on Christmas Day.
Due to the open cockpit, he was acutely aware of the temperature: 18 degrees.
“I was so danged cold when I landed, I was happy to be home,” Riggin recalled.
His first adventures in a Stearman came decades ago when Red Baron Pizza was working to expand its territory.
He would give airshows and rides to generate interest.
“Most of the Vietnam-era helicopter pilots were trained in that,” he said, pointing to the Hiller.
Developed toward the end of World War II, helicopters weren’t actually used until the Korean War, Riggin explained. In that war, they were often used in conjunction with a MASH unit, carrying wounded soldiers from the front lines to a nearby surgical hospital.
“They’d take this helicopter and put a litter on each side,” Riggin explained.
On Saturday morning, families were fascinated by the machine which looked too fragile to fly.
Daniel Horan, his wife and their two children were among those to examine it.
“This is something new for us. We just came out here to check it out,” he said.
Larry Lee, a local volunteer, would abandon the service line where he was working with 4-H members to make and serve pancakes to answer questions about the helicopter. Although not a licensed pilot, he is working to become one and is currently preparing for the written test.
His wife, Heather Lee, is both a Riggin Flight Service employee and an active 4-H leader. She said the 4-H Aviation Club was formed at the suggestion of Riggin. The goal is to interest young people in aviation.
“There is a big shortage of pilots,” she explained.
The shortage in the airline industry is an extension of the shortage which has been seen in the U.S. military over the last 15 years, according to a report by CBS News which aired on July 21. The U.S.
Air Force has seen shortfalls since 2006 and was short more than 1,500 pilots at the end of 2016.
This affects the commercial airline industry because the bulk of their pilots have traditionally been recruited from the military, the report states. A CNN opinion piece which aired on July 19 projects a shortage of 30,000 pilots within the next 10 years.
Lee, who was already involved in 4-H as an instructor with the Lake County Aces and as an adult leader with the robotics club, explored the possibility of starting the aviation club after Riggin mentioned it.
“We figured a lot of kids would be interested,” she said.
In October, when the group was officially formed, they discovered they were correct. Reasons for joining were varied. Fourteen-year-old Conrad Pickard is interested in the mechanical side of things.
“I like machines. Planes are a fun kind of machine. They fly,” he said.
Nine-year-old Isaac Fox is more interested in actually taking flight.
“I really hope that one day I can be an amazing plane driver,” he said.
Proceeds from Saturday’s event will enable aviation club members to learn more about aviation and to take field trips, such as going to the flight tower at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.