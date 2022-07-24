Purchase Access

Families had the opportunity to touch pieces of history on Saturday when Riggin Flight Service hosted a fly-in to help raise funds for the newly formed 4-H Aviation Club – a 1942 Boeing Stearman and a 1963 Hiller helicopter.

“The reason we picked these two is because in the whole world, it’s hard to get a ride in either one,” said Morris Riggin. Those who bought a pancake breakfast at the fly-in were entered into a raffle to win a ride on one or the other.