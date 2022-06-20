In a sea of pink, the keynote speaker at the 2022 GenCyber Girls in CybHER Security Camp at Dakota State University fit right in.
With a pink sleeveless blouse and pink heels – which she said were the source of her super power – Bridget Bean, assistant director of the Integrated Operations Division at CISA, engaged 123 girls from 10 states in a dialogue about the importance of cybersecurity and the role of women in that field. She quickly left the podium with her microphone and elicited participation with questions.
Who likes math? What are examples of critical infrastructure in your state? Why aren’t there more women in cybersecurity? Is there a downside to not having women in cybersecurity?
Bean listened to answers the girls provided, shared information about her family and career, and provided encouragement and guidance for them as they approach both camp and their lives.
“My superheroes were my mom and dad,” Bean told the girls.
Bean, who works for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said she learned to serve and defend from her dad, who served in the U.S. Navy. Initially, this passion led her to work for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
At FEMA, she also utilized what she had learned from her mother, who was a teacher. She taught others about risk and mitigating that risk. As the gap between the physical world and the cyberworld narrowed, she was drawn into cybersecurity and her current field.
Bean continues to serve, defend and teach, but in a different capacity. The director of CISA, Jen Easterly, told Bean that her role is to understand vulnerabilities and communicate these.
“Your job is to warn,” Bean reported being told. “Your job is to make sure our infrastructure partners understand the risk.”
She explained that our nation’s infrastructure – from subways and grain elevators to the financial sector and gasoline pipelines – are run by computers and that everything is connected through networks and the internet. CISA works to protect that infrastructure by educating people about potential dangers.
“If we’re not safe, if we’re not careful, someone can hack into our systems and bad things can happen,” Bean said.
She encouraged the girls to try new things by talking about her own camp experience. When she was growing up, she went to Canada, where she encountered the wilderness in new ways.
“We were sent out in canoes,” Bean said. “We canoed to the island and camped out.”
By doing this, she learned new skills, including how to fish.
“I was pushed out of my comfort zone,” she told the girls. “I hope there are things you do here that you have never done before.”
Throughout her presentation, Bean talked about the importance of cybersecurity and the dangers posed by hackers. She impressed upon the girls that every person has a role to play in guarding against bad actors.
“It takes every single one of us to protect our infrastructure,” she stated, and reiterated this message later by saying, “Each one of you is a cybersecurity hero.”
She also emphasized the importance of diversity and collaboration in the world of cybersecurity.
“You can solve a problem, but if you do it by yourself and I do it by myself, it’s not going to be the best solution,” she said.
Before fielding questions from the girls, Bean provided the girls with three reasons to go into cybersecurity. First, it would provide them with financial independence, making it a good career choice.
Second, they could live wherever they wanted. Third, because the job involves problem-solving, they would be able to act like detectives in mysteries.
“I promise you, there’s a job for you in cybersecurity,” Bean stated.
In closing, Bean strayed from the theme of the CybHER camp to give the girls a piece of general advice.
“You are perfect just the way you are,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you: ‘you can’t do what you what to do’.”