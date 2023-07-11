The SoDak Spurs Soccer Club is teaming with the Madison Community Center to grow the game of soccer in the area.

“SoccerMadison was a great organization that developed soccer here in Madison over the last few years,” said Samantha Tighe, the recreation coordinator for The Community Center said. “Sodak Spurs Madison is newly developed, and we are very excited about the transition for this program to run through The Community Center. Doing so will allow us to continue to make soccer an accessible sport for all youth in our community.”