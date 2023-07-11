The SoDak Spurs Soccer Club is teaming with the Madison Community Center to grow the game of soccer in the area.
“SoccerMadison was a great organization that developed soccer here in Madison over the last few years,” said Samantha Tighe, the recreation coordinator for The Community Center said. “Sodak Spurs Madison is newly developed, and we are very excited about the transition for this program to run through The Community Center. Doing so will allow us to continue to make soccer an accessible sport for all youth in our community.”
The program will start on Aug. 22 with all games and practices set to take place at Baughman-Belatti Park. There are three practice dates set for Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 12. There will be six games scheduled to take place on Aug. 26, Sept. 5, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 19 and Sept. 23.
Registration for the soccer program is open and will close on Aug. 1. Boys and girls who were born in 2010 to 2019 can sign up. The teams will be developed after registration closes.
“Registration fees are $60,” Tighe said. “All registration takes place online at SoDakSpurs.com – Affiliate Madison. Thanks to generous local donors, we are able to offer scholarship opportunities for those in need. Contact SoDak Spurs via email at the time of registration for this opportunity.”
The collaboration with the SoDak Spurs Soccer Club and the new soccer field that’s being built on the campus of Dakota State University, will help grow the game of soccer here.
“The Madison Community Center, in collaboration with SoDak Spurs, will work to provide access to a fun, safe and healthy environment for all youth in Madison to enjoy the game of soccer,” Tighe said. “Our goal is to bring the community together through the power of soccer, making lifelong fans of the sport. Soccer is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. With the addition of a first-class soccer field on the campus of Dakota State University, we feel it is a prime time to grow the sport of soccer in Madison. Kids can expect to gain basic soccer fundamental skills while increasing agility, speed and endurance. Soccer is a high-energy, team sport that is sure to offer many laughs and lifelong memories.”