The city’s plan for a new Restricted Use Site is gaining momentum as survey and design work for a fresh cell has begun.
At Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting, a contract was approved with Brookings’ Civil Design Inc. (CDI), who will assist the city of Madison with a variety of services.
“This covers a lot of the design you would expect for the new hole: a topographical survey, a boundary survey, preliminary design, the initial cost estimates, final drawing of bid package, erosion control and then one round of construction staking,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained.
The new RUS consists of two parcels and is located 7.5 miles west of Madison. From the current site at 23241 446th Ave., the new RUS will be 3.5 miles farther west on SD-34 and 1 mile north on 442nd Ave.
Earlier this month, the city approved a purchase agreement for the land, which was owned by Wayne and Dawn Bessman. The two parcels encompass 73 acres, with the agreed purchase price being $7,500 per acre for a total of $547,800.
According to the city’s contract for deed for the property, payments will be made in three equal intervals over the next three years.
During the meeting where this was approved, Mayor Roy Lindsay emphasized that the Bessmans’ property was the only identified site to meet state requirements for an RUS.
Lindsay added that this site was chosen following discussions with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the S.D. Game Fish & Parks Department and the S.D. Geological Survey.
Although the city’s contract with Civil Design is an important step, the project will still require approval from DANR for an RUS permit as well as a conditional-use permit from Lake County, as the site is slated to be city-owned.
“These services with CDI don’t entail everything that we can do to get this RUS operational,” Berreth noted at Monday’s meeting. “We are still working through permitting with the state as well as the county, but this is one important step moving forward so that this cell gets designed correctly at the new facility.”
The cell is designed to be approximately 45,000 cubic yards, per the contract’s scope of services.
“CDI had done the last cell that we dug at the current site,” Berreth added.
Further information on the new RUS will be forthcoming as the city progresses in the permitting process with the state and county.