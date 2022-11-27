Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is drawing near. The weather is cooling, lights are going up and businesses across Madison are preparing events for the holidays.
The coming month will be filled with festivities that bring people together while supporting the community at large.
The changing of the seasons began with the Fall into Winter Craft & Vendor Fair, which was held on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Attendees celebrated winter’s arrival while browsing more than 50 vendors who offered goods like clothing and accessories, art pieces, as well as canned and homemade food items.
On Monday, the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC) is launching its Mad Money holiday promotion.
Mad Money can be purchased through the GMACC website or at their office, 315 S. Egan Ave.
The promotion will run until $20,000 is sold, with a $300 limit per household or business.
Participating businesses include GMACC members Sunshine Foods, Dakota Cinema, Dairy Queen and a host of others.
For an additional deal, those who purchase $100 in Mad Money gift cards will receive an extra $15 free.
The largest day for festivities is Dec. 3, with events happening throughout town as part of Madison’s Magical Christmas.
The day begins with a visit from Santa at the Downtown Armory from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snacks, prizes and pictures with Santa will all be available. Along with this, a Christmas tree decorating contest will be held along with a variety of other activities for children. The armory will also be accepting donations for the Lake County Food Pantry.
Additional community events will be held at various times around Madison, including a holiday game at the 4 Seasons Flea Market, letters to Santa at Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn, ornament making at King Insurance and many more.
From 5:15-6:15 p.m., a holiday social will occur across 2nd St. and Egan Ave. with prizes, refreshments and Christmas carolers. The awards from the tree decorating contest will be handed out. During this time, the community will gather for its traditional lighting of the Christmas tree in the Dairy Queen parking lot.
KJAM’s Parade of Lights will start at 5:30 p.m. on Egan Ave. Afterward, at 6 p.m., a soup supper to raise funds for the Madison After-Prom Party will take place at the armory.
On Dec. 10, the Community Center will host gingerbread house decorating as well as a viewing of Home Alone from 4-8 p.m. Houses are $5 each, with supplies and decorations being provided on site.
Starting on Dec. 10 and continuing until Dec. 14, excluding Sunday, Lake County Food Pantry volunteers at the armory will be accepting gifts for the annual Angel Tree program from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Once all of the gifts have been gathered, deliveries will begin on Dec. 17.
That evening, GMACC will present A Prairie Christmas, a stage adaptation of longtime broadcaster Jeff Gould’s radio program of the same name. The event will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7 p.m.