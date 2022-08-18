ANDREW ROHDE (left) and Betty Klopf pose with recipient Jacky Nordland on Thursday after providing her with two boxes of food after she missed last month's pickup. It's part of The Senior Box Program at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church.
Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church is the home of The Senior Box Program, a supplemental food service through Feeding South Dakota that brings free meals to limited-income senior citizens. Recipients must be at least 60 years old and with a monthly income under $1,400 to sign up.
Once on the list, eligible seniors will receive boxes averaging 25 to 27 pounds and containing at minimum: a 2-lb. block of cheese, juice, shelf-stable or powdered milk, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta or rice, and a canned meat entrée like beef stew or chili.
Boxes are distributed on the third Thursday of every month with an option to collect two boxes if the previous month is missed.
Good Shepherd Church has housed the program for six years, and coordinator Betty Klopf believes more exposure is exactly what it needs. She and members of her team have hung posters in low-income areas to attract newcomers. Their current list of recipients sits at 25.
According to Klopf, programs like this one are important because they bring direct support to those who need it the most.
When low-income seniors are forced to balance between paying for groceries, medication and other bills, it places them in dire circumstances, she said.
The Senior Box Program aims to alleviate food concerns in this struggling demographic to make living a little easier.
If eligible, persons can call 605-270-4115 for more information.