Senior Box Program

ANDREW ROHDE (left) and Betty Klopf pose with recipient Jacky Nordland on Thursday after providing her with two boxes of food after she missed last month's pickup. It's part of The Senior Box Program at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church is the home of The Senior Box Program, a supplemental food service through Feeding South Dakota that brings free meals to limited-income senior citizens. Recipients must be at least 60 years old and with a monthly income under $1,400 to sign up.

Once on the list, eligible seniors will receive boxes averaging 25 to 27 pounds and containing at minimum: a 2-lb. block of cheese, juice, shelf-stable or powdered milk, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta or rice, and a canned meat entrée like beef stew or chili.