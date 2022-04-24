Horrors call for response
Some subjects are too close to the heart to share in public. Dakota State University student Oleksandra “Alex” Rachynska learned on Thursday night that speaking about a family in war-torn Ukraine is one of them.
“What’s going on in Ukraine is horrible,” she began at a vigil held in support of Ukraine on the DSU campus Thursday night.
The event was intended to be a candlelight vigil, but wind whipped the flames out so quickly that aspect of the vigil was abandoned. However, both Rachynska and Sirje Kiin spoke in support of Ukraine, with Kiin providing historical context.
Rachynska is from Kyiv and, while she was able to speak about the horrors of the invasion, she could not speak about the impact on her family. “My whole family is...,” she began, but was unable to continue as tears choked back her words.
She spoke of the children who have died, of people whose only options are death by starvation in hiding or coming out of hiding to be shot.
“There are so many people who are trying to hide, to survive,” Rachynska said. She expressed pride in the people of her country who are persevering in their efforts to defend their country.
“Ukraine is not just fighting for itself,” she said. “Ukraine is fighting for the world, for the human race.”
Kiin, the wife of DSU Professor Jack Walters, an award-winning Estonian writer and an active member of the Estonian American National Council, began her remarks by expressing support for Rachynska and those fighting in Ukraine. However, she quickly segued into speaking about ramifications of the invasion.
Kiin noted that Europe has not seen fighting like that taking place in Ukraine since World War II. She reported more than 11 million people have been displaced.
“We don’t even know how many casualties there will be,” she said, using Mariupol as an example. As of Sunday, Ukrainians holed up in a steel plant were still defending the city and efforts to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians have failed.
Kiin also spoke of the civilian deaths, calling the killing genocide. She said both the Estonian government and U.S. President Joe Biden have also called it genocide. She called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be charged with war crimes.
However, she also blamed Western countries for failing to respond in the past when Russia has taken military action against other countries. She used the example of Chechnya, where heavy bombing by Russians in the 1990s caused massive amounts of damage and killed thousands of civilians.
“The Western countries did not react at all,” Kiin said, adding that one-quarter of the Chechen people were “murdered, displaced or arrested.” She believes this has emboldened Putin.
“He has been president practically 22 years and he’s done it over and over,” Kiin said, listing Georgia, a small country on the Black Sea sandwiched between Russia and Turkey, and Syria as other examples.
She said the invasion did not begin on Feb. 24, as reported by most news agencies, but in 2014 when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, which is recognized by the United Nations as part of Ukraine.
“It’s been going on for eight years,” she told those who attended the vigil. “What did we do? Nothing.”
Kiin ended her remarks by reading a poem written by an Estonian poet Kristiina Ehin in which the narrator longs to fly in on angel’s wings to save the men, women and children of Mariupol “from this senseless massacre.” The final stanza reads, “Unfortunately, I don’t have angel wings/Mariupol is a gaping tomb/And all that remains is to shout:/Arm Ukraine now!”
“Arm Ukraine now. That’s my message to you,” Kiin stated in conclusion.
Approximately three dozen people attended the event which was organized by DSU student Noah Trip and by Nicole Claussen, director of international programs. Other campus organizations supported the effort.