Most buildings on college campuses include a sign that displays the name of each building. This is mostly true for Dakota State University, with one exception: the Madison Cyber Labs, which has its name written on its sides in binary code.
The Madison Cyber Labs, or MadLabs, opened October 2019. The 40,000-square-foot facility is worth $18 million and is located on the southwestern corner of the DSU campus. According to the DSU website, the lab’s intent was to “reshape the cyber field in South Dakota.”
While it boasts many top-of-the-line labs on the inside, it is the exterior that would initially catch the eye of a coder. What looks like a unique design is actually binary code.
The code reads “Madison Cyber Labs” and “Dakota State University.” This message is repeated around the whole building.
“In our brainstorming, we were thinking, ‘How do we make this building different’?” said Stacy Krusemark, vice president for business and administrative services at DSU.
Krusemark describes how they approached JLG Architects and Journey Construction to design and build the new lab building.
“They thought it was so cool,” Krusemark said, “and that they’d never done anything like this.”
While it is the outside that is unique, it is the inside of the building that makes the $18 million worthwhile.
The MadLabs building holds 16 different labs inside. Labs range from topics like a smart home lab, which features almost any smart appliance you can think of; to a digital forensics lab, which partners with law enforcement to analyze criminal data or evidence. Undergraduates and graduate students both participate in these labs.
Besides just labs, the MadLabs building offers a large conference room that fits 40 people. This space has been used for various social and university events.
As DSU cements its position as one of the best cyber and technology universities in the state, the design of one of its most important labs helps signal its success.
“There’s always something new that will make you think ‘I hadn’t thought of that’!” Krusemark said.